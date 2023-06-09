Council wraps up hearings on draft Annual Plan 2023-24 - Taupo District Council

Friday, 9 June, 2023 - 11:10

Following community input, the TaupÅ District Council mayor and councillors have finalised the outcomes of the draft Annual Plan 2023-24.

The council received 138 written submissions, 27 of which were delivered in person during hearings held last week.

In its draft Annual Plan the council posed two questions to the community. The first question was whether it should spend $7.6 million to develop a 6ha area within the council-owned East Urban Lands (EUL) in the 2023-24 financial year. This money will come from council’s strategic property reserve, not rates.

The second question council asked the community was whether it should postpone funding a portion of depreciation in the 2023-24 year and spread that cost over the following one to two years.

What became clear throughout the deliberation process is that Council has an opportunity to make a direct impact on housing issues in the TaupÅ District using the East Urban Lands; and an independent valuation and business case supported the council’s investment. For that reason, councillors supported the decision to move forward with the earthworks and infrastructure development only. Once that is finished, council will consider next steps; but nothing has yet been decided.

The second major decision was to reduce depreciation funding by 8 percent in the 2023-24 financial year. This will bring down the average rates increase for the 2023-24 period. The majority of depreciation, 92 percent, will still be funded as normal. The delayed depreciation funding will be reinstated in the next one to two years.

All proposed changes to the fees and charges set out in the TaupÅ District Council Schedule of Fees and Charges 2023-24, effective from 1 July, were accepted and no changes were made to the TaupÅ District Council capital expenditure programme.

In addition, Council decided to support a one-off grant of $120,000 to Waiora Community Trust while it works to establish a new way of operating in Waiora House.

All submitters will also receive a direct response to their questions.

The numbers, including the average rates increase, are currently being finalised for the development of the Annual Plan 2023-24 in advance of its adoption at a Council meeting on Friday 30 June.