Sacred ancestral remains and taonga return from Germany - Te Papa

Friday, 9 June, 2023 - 17:30

The remains of 95 MÄori and Moriori ancestors along with 6 Toi moko (MÄori mummified tattooed heads), and taonga MÄori are being repatriated from seven institutions across Germany.

On Wednesday 15 June, Te Papa will hold a private repatriation pÅwhiri (ceremony) to mark their return. The ceremony will be closed to media at the request of iwi.

Dr Arapata Hakiwai, Te Papa’s KaihautÅ« (MÄori co-leader) says the repatriation reflects the strong and enduring ties between Germany and New Zealand.

"I want to acknowledge the significant work of these German cultural institutions and the support of the New Zealand Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Craig Hawke. I appreciate working together and being able to build on the previous repatriations that have taken place over the last decade.

"Facilitating the return of our ancestors from six German institutions is not easy and I mihi to my colleagues of Karanga Aotearoa - their efforts offer pathways to meaningful reconciliation and healing not only for MÄori and Moriori, but also for the nation.

"Te Papa’s strategy highlights our priority for healing, reconciliation, and empowerment. Returning these ancestors home is a powerful example of this in action. The connection to our tÅ«puna (ancestors) is continuous, despite time and location, and it is our responsibility and obligation to reunite them with their people and whenua" Dr Hakiwai adds.

The Koiwi Tangata (MÄori skeletal remains), KÅimi T’chakat Moriori (Moriori skeletal remains) and taonga MÄori are returning from the Grassi Museum, Leipzig; Reiss Engelhorn Museum, Mannheim; Linden Museum; The Stuttgart State Museum of Natural History; Georg August University, Göttingen; Roemer und Pelizaeus Museum, Hildesheim and Museum Wiesbaden.

Te Herekiekie Haerehuka Herewini, Te Papa’s Head of Repatriation reflects on this momentous occasion and the significant importance of returning these sacred ancestors.

"When I look at the work undertaken to coordinate the return of these ancestral remains from seven institutions, I’m reminded of the whakataukÄ« ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini’ - success is not due to individual effort, but through the efforts of many. A repatriation of this size requires a collaborative approach and can only happen by working together across the museum sector, with other government institutions, and importantly with MÄori and Moriori to ensure their ancestors return home safely.

"Our colleagues from these German institutions have shown significant respect and understanding towards Aotearoa New Zealand, MÄori and Moriori, and demonstrated a strong sense of doing the right thing."

Throughout May and June, a series of formal handover ceremonies took place in Germany and included tikanga MÄori and tikane Moriori (indigenous cultural customs and protocols).

In attendance were representatives of the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme, MÄori cultural experts, members of Hokotehi, and the New Zealand Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Craig Hawke.

Hawke acknowledges the significant work of Te Papa and partner institutions across Germany to secure these repatriations.

"As we celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between Aotearoa New Zealand and Germany, these repatriations demonstrate the mature and close relationship we share.

Behind the scenes, these repatriations have been made possible by the efforts of many iwi, institutions and officials, working often across international borders. The positive collaboration and commitment to this task by so many is very encouraging."

This repatriation is a culmination of many years of research and negotiation by MÄori, the Moriori people, the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme and Germany.

"Germany and New Zealand’s relationship is one based on shared values and common interests. Our relationship goes deeper than a traditional diplomatic relationship, to one of culture, science and knowledge exchange. These repatriations are a poignant example of our collaborative partnership," adds Hawke.

The international repatriation included panel talks and lectures about the collection and trade of Toi moko and the Karanga Aotearoa Repatriation Programme. Speakers included Te Herekiekie Herewini, Te Arikirangi Mamaku-Ironside (Repatriation Coordinator, Te Papa), MÄori and Moriori Cultural Advisers Paraone Glyone, Ngahuia Kopa, Kiwa Hammond, Hinerangi Edwards, Chas Karauria Taurima, Christine Harvey, and Hinemoana Baker.