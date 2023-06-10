Wai to Muriwai - Gisborne District Council

Saturday, 10 June, 2023 - 10:14

A major milestone for Muriwai (Te Muriwai Mai TÄwhiti) was celebrated yesterday when their new water supply was officially blessed at a central point in the village, called the PÄtaka Wai.

All those who helped, came together to celebrate the historic moment.

"Connecting Te Muriwai to water is a major milestone for the village - it’s been a long time coming," says Tamanuhiri Tutu Poroporo Trust Chief Executive Doug Jones.

"The water source from the Mangapoike dams that provide Gisborne city its water is within Ngai Tamanuhiri tribal area.

"This has been piped from the Mangapoike dams for at least 70 years or more, so having the water to Te Muriwai has been a debate with councils for several generations of Ngai Tamanuhiri leaders and whanau.

"The PÄtaka Wai will help our whanau in the summer months when the norm is to pay for two to three tank fills per year. That’s a saving of nearly $1000.

"The designs on the PÄtaka Wai are from our local artist Maia Gibbs and take in our korero of Te Muriwai."

The close-knit community of around 350 people has always relied on rainwater tanks as the source of drinking water for the 66 homes, marae and school.

Mr Jones says today was made possible because Ngai Tamanuhiri and Gisborne District Council were two willing Treaty partners.

The PÄtaka Wai (Storehouse for Water)

Situated at a central point in the village, the PÄtaka Wai in Muriwai houses the new water taps.

The designs and cultural aspects created by Ngai Tamanuhiri artist Maia Gibbs also tell the community’s story.

"It speaks to our growth and connection to our wai and the importance of wai to Ngai Tamanuhiri," says Mr Gibbs.

The designs incorporate Waingake, water and the three generations of nannies who fought for the right to access water for their ancestral land.

It also tells the story of soldiers from the 28th MÄori Battalion arriving home from the Second World War by train. The soldiers had to go to Gisborne for paperwork but when the train passed through Muriwai it came to a stop shortly past the village, as the Muriwai soldiers insisted they got off there.

The PÄtaka Wai has a water fountain at the right height for anyone who uses a wheelchair.

Four taps are set to fill a range of containers, a 750ml drink bottle, 2L contianer, 10L container and a cube in an automatic push-button system.

Even the community’s dogs have their own water dish filled from the Waingake supply.

It all works without electricity on a hydraulic system.

The location of the PÄtaka filling station is on unused KiwiRail corridor land, easily seen by the community as they drive through their village every day.

The materials were chosen for their longevity so this Pataka will still be here for generations to come.

The tanker and the jobs that go with it

Part of this project has also been to secure the community a water tanker for its own use to deliver water from the PÄtaka Wai to the community’s tanks.

Eight Muriwai residents have been trained to become operators, so they can support local water distribution to the community.

The pressure of the water is pretty good too, the 7,000 litre tanker takes around 15 minutes to fill.

Community member and kaumatua Mangu Kemp says the community is incredibly happy about the new water supply to their Marae and the central point of the PÄtaka Wai.

"It’s been a long time coming.

"It’s here now."

Funded by Government money in 2020

Mayor Rehette Stoltz thanked Ngai Tamanuhiri for the water from their land that’d served our community.

Having it piped to Muriwai was an overdue celebration, she said.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the Government for the money for this project.

"We got this through the first tranche of Three Waters funding. It’s been an investment that’s well-loved and one this community deserves," says Mayor Stoltz.

The $2.5 million project was funded by the Government in 2020.

There were two main components to the Muriwai project, explains Murray Campbell, Council’s Capital Water Projects Manager.

"There was the construction of a new water supply pipeline from Waingake to Muriwai.

"And the development of a local bulk supply station of water for the community (PÄtaka Wai) and supply for the Marae."

Mr Campbell says the pipe went in the best most cost-effective route possible.

"The pipe travels via the Wairoa to Gisborne rail corridor for 6.7km which simplified hydraulic issues, significantly reduced costs, provided greater security to the pipe and brought minimal disruption to the community, land users and the travelling public."

However, Mr Campbell says the social benefits for Muriwai far outweigh any money spent.

"The community has been so positive about everything. They’ve helped in so many ways.

"Water supply has long been an aspiration for Ngai Tamanuhiri who are the mana whenua for Waingake where Council’s water supply lakes are located.

"We’ve worked with them and changed the plans to better fit with the community which has worked out far better."