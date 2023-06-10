Ukrainians Community Organisations in NZ - Mahi for Ukraine

Saturday, 10 June, 2023 - 16:13

Ukrainian Community Organisations of NZ STATEMENT regarding: NZ taxpayer funded RNZ’s pro-Putin staff member doctoring Reuters’ stories to make them Russian sympathetic without disclosing the edits.

The state-funded RNZ, or Radio New Zealand, published at least four articles attributed to the Reuters wire service that had been edited to add pro-Kremlin Russia-friendly phrasing without disclosing the edits.

We, the undersigned Ukrainian Organisations of New Zealand, in the strongest terms express our deep concern about the recent revelations regarding an employee at Radio New Zealand (RNZ) allegedly doctoring Reuters' stories to make them sympathetic towards Russia and we seek an urgent clarification from RNZ. As taxpayers and citizens of New Zealand, we believe in the principles of unbiased and accurate reporting, especially when it comes to international conflicts such as the Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

We urge Radio New Zealand to conduct a thorough and transparent internal investigation into this matter, disclose its findings, and hold those responsible to account. It is crucial that they address this issue promptly and take appropriate action to ensure that such biased reporting practices are not repeated in the future. We also expect that RNZ and other New Zealand Media outlets implement measures to prevent similar incidents moving forward. Publishing discredited Kremlin propaganda claims does us all a disservice! Trust and credibility are vital components of responsible journalism, and they must be upheld to maintain the public's faith in the media.

Media organisations have a responsibility to provide accurate and unbiased information tothe public, especially when it comes to reporting on conflicts and geopolitical events. Any attempt to manipulate or skew reporting in favour of a particular agenda undermines the integrity of journalism and can have serious consequences for the affected communities.

Such actions could contribute to misinformation and distort the perception of the ongoing Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine. It is essential for news organisations to maintain transparency, integrity, and adherence to journalistic standards in order to foster public trust.

As a community with a deep connection to Ukraine, we understand the importance of fair and impartial coverage of the ongoing war.

We also call upon the New Zealand government to closely monitor the situation and take the necessary steps to ensure that taxpayer-funded media organisations adhere to the highest ethical standards. The public deserves accurate and unbiased reporting, particularly on matters of international significance that have real implications for the lives of people in Ukraine and around the world, including here in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ukrainian community stands in solidarity with the principles of truth, fairness, and unbiased reporting. We hope that this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining the integrity of journalism and encourages a renewed commitment to responsible and ethical reporting in New Zealand.

An independent media landscape that promotes accurate and unbiased reporting is essential for an informed society! At a time when Russia is waging its illegal war against Ukraine and its people, committing multiple war crimes, terror acts, ecocide and genocide in Ukraine we demand fair and accurate reporting from the New Zealand media with no exceptions!

We trust that the appropriate measures will be taken to address this issue and restore the public's confidence in Radio New Zealand's commitment to journalistic integrity.

Signed Ukrainian organisations of New Zealand:

- Mahi for Ukraine

- Ukrainian Association of NZ (Southern)

- Ukrainian Educational and Support Trust

- Ukrainian Association of NZ (Northern) Incorporated

- Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington

- Ukrainian Association of NZ (Wellington)

- Tautoko Charitable Trust (Nelson)