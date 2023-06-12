Nominations now open for 2023 Environment Southland Community Awards

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 15:11

Nominations are now open for the 27th Environment Southland Community Awards.

Recognising Southland’s environmental champions, the awards provide an important platform for environmental leaders throughout Murihiku Southland to share their stories with the wider community.

The awards recognise and celebrate the mahi of individuals, businesses, schools, and organisations, many of whom are often volunteering their time tirelessly for the betterment of our environment and our region.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the Environment Southland Community Awards celebrate the positive work that’s going on in our community.

"We continue to be inspired by the calibre of the nominees and the incredible impact their projects have on our environment."

"After 27 years of the awards, the importance of this event continues to grow. The environment has a stronger focus in people’s day to day lives now and the awards allow us to share the stories of what we can all do to make a difference."

Seven different award categories cater for a range of environmental projects and actions from individuals, community groups, schools and businesses. The same project can be nominated in up to two categories.

Projects entered must be either located in Southland, have been developed in Southland or be of demonstrated benefit to the region. People can nominate their own project or another project that makes a positive contribution to the environment.

Winning entries receive cash prizes from our valued sponsors.

The 2023 winners will be announced at an awards dinner to be held in Invercargill on 19 October.

Award nominations close on 14 July. More information can be found on the Environment Southland website www.es.govt.nz.

Nominations can be made online at www.es.govt.nz/about-us/community-awards