Most popular dog names in the Taupo District revealed - Council

Monday, 12 June, 2023 - 16:31

There are few bonds more special than that between human and dog, but have you ever wondered how unique the name you bestowed upon your canine companion is?

Whether it’s a name that is easy to croon while snuggled up on the couch, or short and sharp to be yelled while working on the farm, the name of your dog carries a lot of weight.

According to TaupÅ District Council the top 10 most popular dog names registered in the TaupÅ District in the last year are:

Bella

Max

Poppy

Molly

Tui

Charlie

Honey

Ruby

Jess

Buddy, Coco, Lucy, Marley

Just as important as naming your perfect pooch is making sure it is registered, and the time has come to do so for 2023-24.

Dog owners should have received a dog registration notice by email or in the post now with the details. Registrations must be completed by Saturday 1 July.

TaupÅ District Council compliance and regulatory manager Ross McDonald says dog registration fees help to fund a range of services that help dogs, their owners and the wider community.

"These include things like providing and maintaining facilities for the care, welfare and return of lost, stray, impounded or seized dogs," he says.

"The fees also help our team with other activities like resolving dog issues such as barking, roaming, aggressive and dangerous dogs, monitoring and enforcing the Dog Control Act, bylaws and policy, and education programmes for dog owners."

This year’s dog registration tags will be yellow. These help the animal control team quickly identify whether or not a dog has been registered.

There are several ways to pay for your dog registration - online at www.taupo.govt.nz/dogs, via internet banking or in person at any of TaupÅ District Council’s customer service centres. Please ensure you use your dog owner number as a reference, If you don't know your dog owner number or are not yet a customer, you can call Council on 07 376 0899 or email info@taupo.govt.nz.