Community gives TECT’s plans green light

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 11:24

Following strong community support, TECT’s trustees have signed off on the Trust’s key plans to create better outcomes for current and future generations in Tauranga and the Western Bay of Plenty.

At the beginning of every financial year, TECT develops a draft plan proposing how much funding will go into the community through grants to not-for-profit groups in the region. This year the Trust also developed a draft Strategic Plan for 2022-2032 that they wanted feedback on.

Following the community’s feedback, TECT’s Strategic Plan has been approved. This plan will guide the decision-making and outlines TECT’s purpose, vision and mission statements. It focuses on five strategic areas: housing, priority communities, natural environment, built environment, and community wellbeing and vibrancy.

Furthermore, this ten-year plan provides a framework that reflects the balance between strategic and responsive funding, which was revised since TECT’s restructure.

TECT will continue to fund the many community organisations and initiatives as it has done previously with responsive funding, but the community also supported the majority of funding being dedicated to strategic, transformational projects and initiatives that will provide inter-generational benefit.

The Trustees confirmed a funding budget of $19.5 million for the Funding Plan for 2023-2024, which flows from the Strategic Plan.

TECT Chairman, Bill Holland, emphasises the importance of community involvement in shaping the funding plan, stating: "We appreciate our community’s input which has been an important element of confirming our plans.

"Overall, the feedback reflected diverse viewpoints on TECT’s role in community development and resource allocation. We’re delighted that the majority was positive, confirming we’re on the right track to make a difference in our region."

Highlights from the community consultation include:

83 per cent agreed with the five focus areas identified in the Strategic Plan

83 per cent agreed with having a balance of strategic (transformational) and responsive grant funding

68 per cent of respondents agreed with the proposed funding plan for 2023-2024 financial year.

"This level of support allows us to consider grants with a clear, articulated strategy," Holland says. "Throughout our restructure we spoke about the desire to continue to support community groups and initiatives, whilst also seeking to support transformational projects, and the feedback confirms that the public agrees with this approach."

One project already creating lasting benefits for the region is a recipient of TECT's Catalyst for Change funding, the Kaimai Mamaku Restoration Project. Administered by Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust (MKMT), the forest restoration project received a $2.5 million grant in November 2022 to support on-the-ground pest control by four iwi-hapÅ« project teams. Collectively, the teams are dedicated to restoring the health and mauri of the Kaimai Mamaku forests and catchments for present and future generations.

"This funding will absolutely contribute to long-term restoration in our precious ngahere/forest," says MKMT CEO, Louise Saunders. "The Kaimai Mamaku Ranges and catchments are a taonga threatened by biodiversity decline and climate change. The support of TECT will have a transformational impact on our people, our forests and our future."

TECT’s recent consultation also highlighted the community’s strong interest in TECT’s potential contribution to the development of Tauranga’s civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa. A majority of feedback (68 per cent) favoured TECT funding this development project. The Trustees will continue to assess the merits of the project. No decision has been made yet.

Applications for TECT grants are open now through www.tect.org.nz/funding/