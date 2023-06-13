Hurunui youth councillors take rural voice to leadership summit

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 12:25

Hurunui Youth councillors took their passion and energy to Wellington last week for a high- octane, three-day summit with youth councils, MPs and inspiring leaders from around the country.

The Festival for the Future leadership and innovation summit kicked off in Wellington’s new convention centre, TÄkina, on Wednesday, joined by 23 mayors from across New Zealand. The festival brought together current and future leaders from the business, government and community sectors around a wide range of issues with a focus on promoting leadership.

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black said it was an "incredibly proud moment" watching Hurunui’s youth councillors advocating rural youth perspectives at the summit.

"These wonderful young people were inspiring in the way they promoted the voices of our rural young people, putting forward the issues that affect us here in the Hurunui," Mayor Black said.

Hurunui District Council Youth Development Officer Jo Sherwood said hot topics for Hurunui’s youth representatives were climate change, technology, the use of artificial intelligence in our world and education, and different ways to enhance personal leadership, while maintaining a healthy balance and wellbeing at forefront.

"It was great to see our young people not only being proud of who they are, where they come from, and sharing the rural youth perspective, but also enjoying making lots of new connections with young people from across the country and hearing different experiences and perspectives," Sherwood said.

"Our youth were engaged in challenging conversations and being a voice without fear of judgement. It was exciting to see a political debate up close and ahead of the general elections, which gave lots of food for thought and passionate discussion."

The youth councillors were excited about bringing what they had learnt back to their communities, Sherwood said.

"They were inspired to hear how our rural communities, through lack of transport and distance to amenities, often make ‘green decisions’, such as supporting op shops, fixing and mending items, or buying quality that lasts and doesn’t fall apart in the first year. This can put them ahead, in terms of promoting the cyclical economy, of urban centres when it comes to reducing waste," Sherwood said.

The environment is close to Hurunui Youth Councillor Will Munsey’s heart and he said it had been motivating to see so many people engaged in discussions at the summit.

Hurunui Council Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) graduate Lennix Trembath also attended the summit on leadership, ahead of starting a new apprenticeship in Hanmer Springs. MTFJ Programme coordinator Prudence Roberts said it had been a unique opportunity for a MTFJ candidate "to be given a chance to experience different perspectives, opportunities and the importance of youth leadership and their ability to create change".