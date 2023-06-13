Stage One of the Kaihu Valley Trail officially opens - Kaipara District Council

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 15:02

A sunny day set the scene for the official opening of Stage One of the Kaihu Valley Trail (KVT), which was celebrated with a blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Ahikiwi Marae on Saturday 10 June.

The local community, iwi, project team and dignitaries gathered to watch as 150 cyclists from Kaipara Cycling crossed the new Ahikiwi Bridge.

Kaumatua Poihakena Panapa and Minister Tuha Panapa blessed the bridge and trail, then Kaipara District Council Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen cut the ribbon with MP for Northland Willow-Jean Prime.

"This is a project that has been discussed around the Council table for many years. When the Infrastructure Reference Group Ministers granted Council $4 million through the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund the project started to become a reality," says Deputy Mayor Larsen.

The project is also supported by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency who provided funding for the two bridges on the Trail.

Minister Prime said "This is an investment in the region. It is good for locals and their wellbeing and also for visitors who come to the region."

MP for Te Tai Tokerau Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged Kaipara District Council (KDC) for making decisions that will make a difference in communities.

Stage One of the KVT is made up of two off-road trail sections, linked by low-volume roads, providing a 30km trail from Dargaville to Kaihu. When completed, the KVT will be a 45km walking and biking trail between Dargaville and Donnelly’s Crossing.

The KVT forms part of the Heartland Trail/Kauri Coast Cycleway and will also become part of the Ancient Kauri Trail that eventually link ÅmÄpere, on the Hokianga Harbour, to the Mangawhai Coast. Baba Kapa, Councillor at Far North District Council acknowledged the Northland-wide connections for the trail, saying "This celebration is not an ending. The ending is when we have connected the full trail across Northland and share the resource of tourism. This trail will bring wealth to the community and a relationship with tourists".

KDC Deputy Mayor Larsen thanked the local people and the marae along the trail who have worked with Council to make the trail possible. He also thanked the project team for the work they had done, co-funding partners for funding the trail so far and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency who contributed $600,000 towards the two bridges.

With Stage One officially open, the Kaipara District Council project team will look for additional funding opportunities to complete the rest of the trail.