Lakeside Matariki event returns for 2023 - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 15:50

Hamilton City Council is giving you a great reason to leave the house this winter.

On Saturday 15 July from 4pm, wrap up warm, grab your whaanau and friends, and head to Hamilton Lake to celebrate Matariki together.

Maanawatia a Matariki is a free-entry, family-friendly event featuring live music, food, and free kids’ activities. Now in its second year, the event is designed to celebrate our newest public holiday, which recognises the Matariki star cluster, a symbol of the Maaori New Year.

The event will take place at the Hamilton Lake Domain again, this year moving just around the corner from the lake stage to the larger open space near the Domain exit.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate said it was agreed to make it an annual event after the success of the first one last year, which coincided with the first Matariki public holiday.

"With generous help from our partners and sponsors, we decided it was too good not to keep it going," said Mayor Southgate.

This year’s event will include the Matariki ki Waikato market, which boasts a range of Maaori-made goods, as well as taraka kai (food trucks) offering local and international dishes for sale.

"We want to make this event as affordable as possible, so people are also welcome bring their own picnic dinner along," said Mayor Southgate.

There will be a range of free activities for tamariki (children) that include light displays, star-making and taa moko (face painting).

Music acts are still to be announced, but the event will have a festival vibe, featuring a combination of contemporary bands and traditional waiata and haka performances.

"Matariki is a time for new beginnings, to reflect on the past while looking ahead to the future. It’s also a time for all Kiwis to come together and be thankful for what we have. What a perfect concept, and what better excuse do you need to come along."

Due to the variability of the star cluster, the Matariki public holiday falls on a different day each year. "We’re holding the event on a Saturday, the day after the public holiday, to give more Hamiltonians a chance to come along and enjoy the festivities," said Mayor Southgate.

The event is organised in conjunction with Matariki ki Waikato, a local Maaori-led organisation which hosts a festival of Matariki events from 16 June to 26 July across the rohe.

Please remember it’s an outdoor event in the middle of winter, so dress warm, wear sensible shoes, and bring something to sit on.

In keeping with the kaupapa of Matariki, there will be no fireworks at the event. We’re keeping the sky clear so we can see the stars.