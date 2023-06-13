Make the move - shifting how the public sector can work better with communities - Inspiring Communities

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 16:08

New report calls on public servants to change their ways if they want to see real results.

Ahead of the election this October, a group of change-makers from across the country are shining a light on how the public sector can work better with communities, for more impactful and enduring results.

Floods, cyclones and a global pandemic have shown how in times of crisis, communities are best placed to respond to people in need when resourced to do so. Outside of crisis, locally led responses are also more likely to succeed because locals understand their own communities and are best placed to know what their needs and aspirations are.

The report ‘Make the Move’, by community-led development advocates Inspiring Communities, is directed at managers in government agencies who have the power to lead the way their teams perform their roles. Practice Lead for Inspiring Communities, David Hanna says the report is a response to people working on the frontlines in communities who say government officials are starting to listen, but progress is slow and public servants are not changing their behaviour fast enough.

"For too long people working in government have been expected to design and choose solutions. This report is calling on policy makers to move on from that outdated thinking and recast their roles as facilitators and conduits of ideas, relationships and resources. I think people in government are tired - they want to shift the way things work too. Government workers need to make the move away from defining and solving problems for communities, to creating the conditions for whÄnau to work with others and define their own solutions. This report is our contribution on how to do that."

Interviews were held with change-makers working at the intersection of public policy and community development, with their insights distilled down to 29 recommendations and grouped into four themes. Be it protecting waterways, reducing family violence or improving employment opportunities for Pacific aiga, creative community-led responses are highlighted throughout the report and can inform and change the way the public sector works.

Interviewee Sarah Yarrow, National Manager of the Living Water Partnership, a collaboration between Fonterra and the Department of Conservation shares that the way people in big organisations and agencies work is just as critical as what they do.

"There’s a whole transformation that needs to happen about how we approach the way we do work for the environment… it’s the in-between bits. There’s the ‘what’ we do - so for us that’s the technical things, you’ve got an engineer and you’ve got an ecologist and you’ve got a freshwater fish specialist and that’s all the ‘what’. But there is all this ‘how’, this glue that brings it all together. I think that is what is seriously lacking across all of it. More how."

The ‘Make the Move’ report provides a practical pathway for how public policy might better focus on creating the conditions for community-led responses not solutions. A call to action, for government to partner with communities to create the conditions that enable locally led responses that prioritise long-term, collective wellbeing.