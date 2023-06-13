Cyclone Heroes to be recognised - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 13 June, 2023 - 17:07

Napier City Council is replacing this year’s Civic Awards with awards that specifically recognise the contributions of individuals and community groups during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards nominations are open now through to 30 June 2023.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise explains that the criteria of the traditional annual recognition awards, which have run for 26 years, only allows for nominees, specifically individuals, who have given many years of service.

"During Cyclone Gabrielle and in the aftermath there were people who stepped well out of their comfort zone, or out of their normal role, who went above and beyond for community, we want to recognise them for that," says Mayor Wise.

"Many people worked selflessly and tirelessly to help and they deserve recognition. The aim of the awards this year is to thank those individuals and community groups."

Cyclone Gabrielle Recognition Awards nominations can be made by completing an online application at napier.govt.nz keyword: #cycloneawards.