New booking dates open in July for DOC Great Walks

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 09:55

The Department of Conservation has announced new opening dates for booking Great Walks and other facilities for the 2023/24 season (excluding Milford which booked out on 20 April).

When DOC went to release opening dates in May for the rest of the Great Walks, technical difficulties forced a postponement of that release.

"We are now pleased to announce that the rest of the Great Walks bookings will open from 11 July," says Cat Wilson, Director of Heritage and Visitors.

"The fixes made to the booking system have been tested extensively by our vendor and an independent specialist, so we have the assurance we need to re-open bookings soon.

"We are grateful to everyone for their patience and understanding and appreciate the time it has taken to make the required changes to the system mean we are opening bookings later than usual."

The new dates are as follows:

Great Walks

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 9.30 am - Tongariro Northern Circuit

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 9.30 am - Rakiura Track

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 9.30 am - Paparoa Track

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 9.30 am - Abel Tasman Coast Track

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 9.30 am - Whanganui Journey

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 9.30 am - Kepler Track

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 9.30 am - Routeburn Track

Wednesday, 26 July 2023, 9.30 am - Heaphy Track-

- Due to storm damage, the Heaphy Track can be booked from either end up to 19 October 2023, with the full track expected to be open later in the year.

Huts, lodges, campsites

Thursday, 27 July 2023, 9.30 am - Momorangi Bay Campground

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 9.30 am - South Island huts, campsites and lodges-

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 9.30 am - North Island huts, campsites and lodges

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 9.30 am - Tōtaranui Campground

- Excluding Momorangi Bay and Tōtaranui Campgrounds