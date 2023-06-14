EEI announces Transpower New Zealand as Emergency Response Award winner

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 10:24

Transpower New Zealand yesterday was announced as an Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award recipient. Presented to EEI member companies twice a year, the Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s summer Board of Directors and CEO meeting held in conjunction with EEI 2023.

"Ensuring the safety of our customers, communities, and crews is our industry’s top priority. Safety is especially critical during severe storms and extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and winter storms," said EEI President and CEO Tom Kuhn. "I commend Transpower’s commitment to restoring service for its customers safely and efficiently under challenging conditions following Severe Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle. Transpower New Zealand and its storm response teams are extremely deserving of this recognition, and I am honored to present them with this well-earned recovery award."

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle devastated parts of the North Island of New Zealand in February 2023 causing eight fatalities - making it the country’s deadliest weather event since 1968. It was also the largest event experienced in terms of damage to the national electricity grid and the associated interruptions to supply and connections.

"A significant effort went into restoring electricity supply in the Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti regions after the cyclone flooded the critical Redclyffe substation, cutting off supply to more than 200,000 people. In restoring power supply, along with our local lines company partners Unison Networks and Firstlight Network, all our service providers and generator Genesis Energy, we achieved in a matter of days what would normally take months to deliver," said Transpower Chief Executive Alison Andrew.

"It is an honour to receive this award for our response to Cyclone Gabrielle. Our thanks go to everyone that supported us in the restoration effort and to the EEI for the award. We would also like to acknowledge the people of Hawke’s Bay and the impact the cyclone has had on them as they face a very long recovery in the region."