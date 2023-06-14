Over 9 in 10 Kiwis agree that New Zealand is a nation with grit - OneChoice

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 11:16

A recent OneChoice study reveals over nine in ten (92%) Kiwis believe New Zealand is a nation with grit, with nearly two in three (66%) claiming they feel they are well equipped to deal with a looming recession.

The study, conducted by OneChoice in partnership with the consumer research group, CoreData, is called The Kiwi Grit Report 2023. It surveyed 502 Kiwis to capture their perspectives on what having ‘Kiwi grit’ means to them, the actions they have taken to bounce back after the challenges of the past five years, and how they anticipate ‘Kiwi grit’ will help the country get through unfolding and future issues relating to cost of living, crime, governance, climate, health, and the economy.

Of the top challenges Kiwis have faced historically, more than half (55%) have identified COVID-19 as a grit-building challenge, followed by natural disasters (44%), economic hardship (43%), racial relations (34%), and extreme weather (32%).

Further, most reported the rising cost of living (74%), COVID-19 pandemic impacts (66%), housing affordability (61%), and crime, scam and safety (53%) as four of the most prominent challenges the nation has faced in the past five years.

Seven in ten (70%) indicate they think a recession is likely coming within the next year, with almost four in five (81%) concerned that a recession will impact household security. That said, Kiwis generally feel well informed about the impact a recession will have on their household, with nearly three in four (76%) saying they feel they understand the effect that it will have on their financial security, and two in three (66%) feeling they are well equipped to deal with a major economic recession.

Despite the challenges of the past few years, over four in five (82%) believe that Kiwis have been able to bounce back in a positive way.

What is ‘Kiwi grit’?

Interestingly, more than half (55%) agree that persistence is a hallmark of ‘Kiwi grit’, followed by resilience (53%) and fortitude (52%). ‘Kiwi grit’ is seen by most as something that will help us to overcome and bounce back from challenges we face in the future, with more than 8 in 10 feeling this way (84%). As many as three in five (59%) think Kiwis have more grit than other nations, such as their Australian, Canadian, UK and US counterparts. Respondents who believed that Kiwis have been able to bounce back in a positive way from recent challenges have described the best aspects of this response as being resilience and determination (59%), acceptance and moving forward (54%), adopting a positive growth mindset (48%), having a sense of unity (41%) and possessing the Kiwi ingenuity (32%).

‘Tough times do not last, but tough Kiwis do’

Kiwis also recognise the national and personal challenges in the next five years.

Financial/economic and health/mental well-being are the top challenges for Kiwis as a nation and individuals.

Nationally, economic hardship (65%) is identified as one of the greatest challenges that New Zealand will face as a nation in the next 5 years, followed by mental health/wellbeing (52%), economic recession (47%), crime and civil unrest (45%), ongoing COVID-19 issues (42%) and quality of aged and public health care systems (40%).

Personally, around one in two (56%) view financial challenges and health and wellbeing challenges (54%) as issues they expect to face in the next 5 years, followed by ageing challenges (45%). One in three (32%) expect to face personal and relationship challenges, and similar numbers (31%) expect to personally face environmental, climate or natural disaster challenges.

A silver lining of the past five years is they have shifted the outlooks of many Kiwis to the positive side. Over four in five (84%) feel the events of the past five years have put things more into perspective, and nearly nine in 10 (89%) feel these personal challenges have changed and shaped them in some way.

Not only do almost nine in 10 (86%) feel that the challenges they have faced over the past five years helped build their personal grit. Kiwis who felt that personal challenges have changed and shaped have reported they have become more grateful (65%) self-aware and mindful (57%), emotionally/mentally stronger (55%), built resilience and determination (49%), and developed a positive growth mindset (45%). Notably, around four in five (79%) feel they are now connecting more with what matters to them, and close to seven in 10 (72%) have been reassessing essential goals and priorities.

Nearly nine in ten (87%) attribute their ability to bounce back from personal challenges to having grit. Not surprisingly, almost nine in 10 (89%) experiencing personal challenges believe they have been able to bounce back in a positive way from these challenges. They typically achieve this with the help of confiding in friends/family (49%), finding/focusing more on hobbies or personal interests (49%), studying/upskilling/reskilling (30%), seeking the support of experts/professionals (27%) or meditating/practising yoga or mindfulness (26%).

Dr Sven Hansen, Founder of The Resilience Institute, says, "General well-being is a product of action-exercise, sleep, relaxation, nutrition and time in nature. In our experience working with New Zealanders, about 70% refuse to take this action and thus experience negative consequences. The 30% that do something about it enjoy well-being. We recommend staying focused on what you can do in the present. Protect your sleep, stay active, avoid junk food, stop substance abuse, and do what you can in the present moment."

Impact on future generations of Kiwis uncertain

Over nine in 10 Kiwis (93%) feel that kids have been negatively impacted by the challenges over the last few years, with more than half (54%) feeling kids were extremely or very strongly impacted.

It is evident children have not escaped the negative impacts of recent challenges (especially the COVID-19 pandemic), and they could be even more impacted than adults, with more than half (51%) believing that is the case.

Kiwis who believe children have been negatively impacted by challenges over the last few years feel that some key negative impacts on kids are the increase in online/screen time (63%), struggles coming back to school post lockdown (59%), remote-learning issues and falling behind at school (56%), absenteeism from school (53%), a lack of social interaction/development (53%) and the development of more anxiety and depression (52%).

Despite the majority (56%) feeling these recent years’ challenges will help build Kiwi kids’ grit, four in 10 (44%) still do not believe this is the case or are unsure whether it will be beneficial. This comes with almost three in 10 (32%) feeling like the recent challenges will generally help Kiwi kids’ ability to bounce back from future challenges, whereas some (30%) think it would hinder them, and some (38%) are unsure.

Consequently, parents may react by trying to manage the mental outlooks of their kids actively, but concerns about falling behind, behavioural issues, and struggling to get back to normal are common.

According to Dr Hansen, significant UNICEF and OECD data suggests our well-being is not great. "Our child wellbeing is one of the lowest with high poverty, health risk including obesity, suicide and mental illness. This not a good indicator for our relative grit or resilience."

However, Dr Hansen says all aspects of resilience can be trained.

"Essentially, these are both habits and skills. Culture reinforces habits. If parents go too fast food outlets, use devices excessively, abuse alcohol and act violently, this is what children learn. Nevertheless, we can learn a wide range of physical, emotional and mental skills to negotiate adversity and learn to be confident, competent and caring ( Kaui Resilience Study). These can be learned in a family, at school, in the community or at work."

Most Kiwi parents living with their children at home (91%) have been trying to teach their kids to adopt a growth mindset or surround them with as much positivity as possible to help them deal with challenges they have experienced (90%). However, despite this positive attitude, many parents living with their children at home (61%) have reported trying to hide any anxiety they are feeling due to the pandemic away from their kids.

There is still substantial uncertainty concerning the long-term effects of the pandemic on Kiwi children.

Further insights from the research can be found on the OneChoice website.