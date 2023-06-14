'Transforming state care for takatapui and rainbow rangatahi'

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 14:00

"We are not bad, we are not anything like that. We are just young kids wanting to be who we are." (research participant)

A groundbreaking report released today sheds light on the experiences of diverse takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi in care. The report amplifies their voices, experiences and provides crucial insights and recommendations for Oranga Tamariki. The report, commissioned by Oranga Tamariki, led by Point and Associates and a community design team and supported by TÄ«whanawhana, explored the experiences of takatÄpui and Rainbow rangatahi, aiming to raise awareness and advocate for their needs and aspirations in care. We want to acknowledge the rangatahi who shared their experiences and insights to improve care.

Key findings reveal significant challenges experienced by takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi in care, which directly infringe upon their rights as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Oranga Tamariki Act, and the National Care Standards. The research also highlights that upholding these rights enables takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi to thrive.

Among the key challenges identified were:

1. Being takatÄpui in care: The report emphasised that rangatahi takatÄpui identities were not supported appropriately by caregivers and Oranga Tamariki kaimahi. Most rangatahi takatÄpui in the project expressed feelings of alienation and disconnection from their culture due to being primarily cared for by non-MÄori carers.

2. Abuse experienced in care: Disturbingly, five out of nine participants reported experiences of serious abuse by caregivers, directly related to their takatÄpui and rainbow identities, including physical, sexual, and emotional abuse.

3. Poor and inconsistent access to gender-affirming healthcare: The report highlights systemic issues within Oranga Tamariki and the wider care system, making it challenging for takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi to access basic healthcare needs.

4. Not feeling safe and supported in their identities: Rangatahi commonly experienced transphobic, biphobic, and homophobic microaggressions perpetuated across the care system by social workers and within Oranga Tamariki residences.

"We challenge Oranga Tamariki to start being a safe place for our rangatahi in marginalised communities. Prioritise cultural safety, and inclusive practice, and be a space where their mana is actively uplifted. Give our young people a space where their oranga (wellbeing) is cared for", says Karah Mackie (community design member).

On a positive note, the report also identifies factors that contribute to the well-being of takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi in care, including:

1. Supportive, affirming connections: Rangatahi expressed a desire for stronger personal connections with positive social workers, transition workers, youth workers, caregivers, foster whÄnau, families, peers, and other supporters who validate and affirm their sexuality and gender identity.

2. Feeling secure, loved, and celebrated in their identities: Participants stressed the importance of feeling safe, loved, and celebrated for their authentic identities, highlighting the transformative impact of acceptance and celebration.

3. Advocacy: Rangatahi expressed a desire for real change resulting from the project, emphasising their hopes for a safer and more supportive environment for all takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi in care.

The report's recommendations are part of a transformative journey to improve care for takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi prioritising cultural safety, inclusive practice, and upholding the mana and self-determination of takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi. The community design team calls for a comprehensive care system transformation. The key recommendation areas include:

Implementing policies and practices that uphold takatÄpui and rainbow rangatahi rights and well-being, including the urgent need for gender-affirming healthcare

Creation of guidelines, resources, and training for kaimahi and caregivers to create safe and affirming environments.

Promoting positive support for rainbow identities and connection to culture across all aspects of care pathways.

Establishing meaningful engagement mechanisms ensures their voices are heard, valued and action is taken.

"We, as a community design team, are not surprised by the findings of our study, and we challenge OT to use this study as a reference point for what change needs to happen so young people don’t need to keep fighting for access to their rights. No person in care should have to fight for their rights", says Albet Lockie (community design team member)