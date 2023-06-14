ZM debuts new radio show - Curated by Dan Aux

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 14:06

Renowned DJ Dan Aux is returning to Aotearoa’s airwaves on ZM’s newest radio show, Curated by Dan Aux, an upbeat advert-free mix show on Friday and Saturday evenings offering up the best dance tunes to get listeners grooving.

Broadcast across ZM’s frequencies nationwide, Curated by Dan Aux will also be available 24/7 on iHeartRadio serving listeners tasteful dance mixes all day and night long - no matter the hour.

ZM Content Director, Ross Flahive, says the station is stoked to welcome the legendary Dan Aux to the team and further extend the station’s music offering.

"Dan Aux is a much loved and well-respected DJ, producer and tastemaker, and I know our listeners will love his unique and memorable knack for mixing. Whether you’re warming up for a night on the town, hosting mates at home or on the job site - Curated by Dan Aux is the perfect listen and can be played across any device through iHeartRadio," says Flahive.

Dan Aux says: "I never expected to be part of something as big as ZM, doing what I love. I'm very excited for this opportunity and can't wait to get the party started. I’ll be bringing my own unique style of music to our audiences across radio and streaming 24/7 via iHeartRadio - the ultimate sidekick for hustlers grinding through the day or party animals owning the night. I'm in love with the freedom it brings, taking the best dance music to every corner of the world."

Flahive says the launch of the new radio and digital audio show demonstrates ZM’s commitment to continually grow its digital offering, living up to its proud legacy of providing Aotearoa with the best music entertainment.

"As our listeners increasingly engage in digital audio, we’re moving with them to ensure we build ZM as an integrated entertainment audio brand. In 2022 our ZM Podcast Network reached more than 5.6 million podcast downloads- and we’re always looking for new ways to further strengthen our digital offering, as shown in the debut of this latest show," says Flahive.

Tune in to Curated by Dan Aux on ZM’s nationwide frequencies or on iHeartRadio, on Friday evenings from 10pm to 12am and on Saturday evenings from 10pm to 2am.