Horowhenua home to multiple Matariki celebrations - Council

Wednesday, 14 June, 2023 - 16:05

There’s something for everyone in the 2023 Horowhenua Matariki events programme.

From feeling the embrace of Hinetakurua, The Winter Maiden, during an early morning river dip, to rongoÄ displays, book readings, shared kai and night markets, Horowhenua will host an array of events and activities for the occasion.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, "We are excited to again offer a multi-week programme of events to celebrate this special time. We treasure the partnerships we have with everyone involved in bringing these experiences to life, and warmly invite all members of the community to celebrate Matariki with us. We’re proud to host a range of events for Matariki catering to all people in our district. It’s an important time to gather together and reflect on the past, celebrate the present and plan for the future."

Iwi across Aotearoa New Zealand understand and celebrate Matariki in different ways, and at different times. In 2023, public holiday Te RÄ Aro ki a Matariki will be officially celebrated on Friday 14 July. In Horowhenua, Matariki celebrations will take place between Thursday 15 June and Saturday 22 July.

The programme begins with Te Mauri o Matariki ki Te Awahou - Karakia at Foxton Beach, ManawatÅ« River Estuary flats on Thursday 15 June at 5am. This will be led by Te Awahou local Heemi Te Peeti. To find the site, take the Pinewood Road entry to the Estuary Flats. Everyone is welcome to attend this special occasion. Please arrive early to minimise light pollution. The programme will conclude with the popular annual Taitoko Matariki Night Market at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ on Saturday 22 July.

Matariki is an abbreviation of ‘NgÄ Mata o te Ariki TÄwhirimÄtea (‘The eyes of the god TÄwhirimÄtea’) and refers to a large cluster of stars, known in European tradition as the Pleiades. According to MÄori tradition, the god of the wind, TÄwhirimÄtea, was so angry when his siblings separated their parents, Ranginui the sky father and PapatÅ«Änuku the earth mother that he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens.

It is a time to acknowledge and mourn loved ones lost during the year, and to release their spirits to become stars. It is a time to reflect, to be thankful to the gods for the harvest, to feast and to share the bounty of the harvest with family and friends.

MuaÅ«poko Tribal Authority Chief Executive Di Rump says, "Matariki allows us to pause and reflect. It’s a time of renewal. Resetting aspirations. Spending time with whÄnau and friends. It’s an important time for us all to connect with our taiao, ourselves and each other. Our programme has something to offer to everyone in our diverse community and we’re proud to once again partner for this annual programme of events. Come along and learn about Matariki, and join in the celebrations with us."

Sharing kai is a common theme across a number of the upcoming Matariki celebrations. We’re bringing back the popular annual Night Lights over Te Awahou, Taitoko Matariki Night Market and Matariki ki OtÄuru (Shannon) events which all provide the opportunity for friends and whÄnau to enjoy live entertainment, food and stalls. Our community are invited to treat themselves to something from the food trucks, or bring a picnic while soaking in the atmosphere.

On Friday 21 July, our community can also enjoy local talent and hot food at Kapahaka and Community Kai at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ.

Learn about what Matariki means to others in the community during the month of July at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ by reading and admiring entries in our Matariki Writing competition and special Matariki Capture Your Horowhenua photography competition. Share your insights and enter the writing competition by sending your fictional storytelling, memoir or poetry to info@horowhenua.govt.nz by Monday 26 June. Visit horowhenua.govt.nz/CaptureYourHorowhenua for details on the photography competition.

Other Matariki events include karakia, crafts, book readings, movies and a pool party for whÄnau and tamariki, Matariki Day Out for kaumatua and older people, and the opportunity to learn about rongoÄ - traditional MÄori healing.

Mayor Bernie continues, "Matariki means different things to different people. Events will be hosted at our facilities, but it is our connection to nature that makes Horowhenua a particularly special place to celebrate Matariki. With much less light pollution than other districts, there are plenty of places to star gaze and soak in the soul enriching atmosphere as you reflect on what Matariki means to you."

For the full Matariki events schedule, please visit horowhenua.govt.nz/matariki.

We look forward to eating, singing, reflecting and celebrating with you.

NgÄ mihi o Matariki, te tau hou MÄori, ki a tÄtou katoa. Wishing you all a happy Matariki.