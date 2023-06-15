It's not surprising we're in a technical recession, and there's more bad news to come - Jarrod Kerr

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 12:05

The Kiwi economy contracted, again. We saw a small decline in output over the first quarter of 0.1%. But the last quarter of last year was revised down to -0.7% (from -0.6%). We have a weaker starting point. Our economy is smaller than forecast by the RBNZ and Treasury. And the brunt of the slowdown is yet to come. We’re forecasting further contractions over the year ahead. Nothing in the report surprised. Business services were very weak, and manufacturing posted another hefty decline. The teacher’s strike had an impact. So too did the weather. With the cyclone and flooding negatively impacting agriculture. Rental, hiring and real estate services enjoyed a strong quarter, up 0.7%. We suspect the surge in migration is playing a part here. Household consumption, excluding durables, fell 3.4%. That’s weak. And that’s a direct result of higher interest rates hurting household budgets. Not to mention the cost of living crisis and falling house prices weighing on confidence. The weakness in the economy confirms our stance. We have highlighted the downside risks to the economy since last year. And the weakness in coming through. The RBNZ may have done too much to rein in inflation. Time will tell. But the downside risks outweigh the upside risks.

The outlook remains awkward, to put it politely. We expect further contractions in economic activity over 2023, and possibly into 2024. Government tax revenues have come in well below forecast, with both GST and corporate tax undershooting. This is a significant downside surprise in the hard data. The downshift in the Govt’s coffers confirms the downshift in spending on Kiwibank credit and debit cards. Household consumption looks to be contracting. And confidence among businesses and households remains low. Demand is being weighted down by rising interest rates. If households spend less, which is what we are seeing, then the economy will contract harder. If businesses pull back on their hiring and investment, which is what we’re hearing, then the economy will contract harder.

The forecast slowdown will drive a loosening in the labour market. Add to that the migrant-led increase in labour supply, at a time when demand is turning south. We may see the unemployment rate rising to 5-5.5% in 2024. As the labour market loosens, its inflationary impulse will soften.

At the end of the day, it’s all about inflation

Imported inflation is easing, but it’s homegrown inflation that concerns the RBNZ. Inflation is only forecast to fall below 3%, late in 2024. It’s still a long journey back to the 2% target. The good news is, we’re on the way.

