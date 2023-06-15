Tenants impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle eligible for grant - Napier City Council

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 14:29

People renting a home in February that was red or yellow stickered following the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle are eligible for a one-off $2000 payment from Napier City Council’s Mayoral Relief Fund.

This funding is available for residential tenants of properties that have been red or yellow stickered within the Napier City Council boundaries as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle. Tenants wishing to apply for this payment can fill in an application form online: https://www.napier.govt.nz/our-council/cyclone-gabrielle/cyclone-gabrielle-mayoral-fund/

Owners of Napier properties that were red or yellow stickered, are also eligible for a $2000 grant from the Napier City Council Mayoral Relief Fund. This grant has been automatically allocated to owners’ rates accounts, however can be transferred to their bank account if preferred.

To transfer the fund or for more information, people can contact the Napier City Council rates department by emailing rates@napier.govt.nz or phone 06 835 7579.