'PACER Plus Regional ePhyto Project Empowers Agricultural Trade in the Pacific'

Thursday, 15 June, 2023 - 14:59

The Pacific Agreement on Closer Economic Relations Plus (PACER Plus) hosted a Regional ePhyto Webinar on Thursday, 15 June 2023, bringing together key stakeholders from across the Pacific to explore the potential of electronic phytosanitary certification in improving facilitation of agricultural trade. The virtual event marked a significant milestone in advancing digital solutions for trade facilitation and bolstering economic growth in the region - at the completion of the first year of the ePhyto Capability Project.

The PACER Plus Regional ePhyto Webinar was attended by government officials, industry representatives, and experts in phytosanitary systems. Mr Peter Neimanis, the PACER Plus ePhyto Consultant, provided a presentation on the benefits and challenges of adopting electronic phytosanitary certification, sharing best practices, and exploring strategies for effective implementation.

Mr Neimanis highlighted the transformative potential of ePhyto in streamlining trade processes and ensuring the safety and quality of agricultural products.

"The PACER Plus ePhyto Webinar represents a significant step forward in enhancing trade efficiency and sustainability in the Pacific. By digitizing phytosanitary certification, we can reduce paperwork, improve accuracy, and expedite the flow of goods, ultimately benefiting both exporters, importers, and government agencies," he said.

The webinar also showcased successful ePhyto implementation updates from Cook Islands, Kiribati, Solomon Islands, and Tonga, underscoring the positive impact of electronic certification on trade facilitation.

PACER Plus is a regional development-centered trade and investment agreement aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. The agreement is designed to support Pacific countries to stimulate economic growth by becoming more active partners in, and benefit from, regional and global trade. Ten countries are currently parties to the agreement: Australia, Cook Islands, Kiribati, New Zealand, Niue, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.