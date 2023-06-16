Big pay rise for community-based social workers after winning pay equity extension - PSA

Friday, 16 June, 2023 - 15:00

Community-based social workers, advocated for by the PSA, will receive a significant pay rise after successfully organising for a pay equity extension that reflects the value of the work they do.

Cabinet this week agreed to fund the extension of the pay equity settlement to all community-based social workers, meaning more than 5,000 workers will see their annual income rise by 27% on average effective from 1 July 2023.

"Resourcing the extension is a step toward a fairer future where everyone’s labour is recognised for what it’s worth. The extension announced today means better support for families, stronger communities, and fairer pay for 5,000 people," said Public Service Association Te PÅ«kenga Here Tikanga Mahi Assistant Secretary Melissa Woolley.

"Pay equity is about righting the injustice of work that has been done mostly by women - like social work - being paid less than similar work that’s mostly been done by men."

PSA members from five community and iwi services raised the claim in 2019, winning their settlement in late 2022. They immediately called on the Government to extend the settlement to include all community-based social workers.

"This extension will transform our sector and the lives of social workers," said community social worker Stephanie Brown.

The extension means the sector being able to recruit good people, workers being able to stay in the jobs they love, and social work being a viable career for people who want to serve their communities.

"The complexity and demands for our work have increased significantly during the pandemic and cost of living crisis. People are doing it tough out there, and we’re often the ones who are there to support people to keep going. This is an acknowledgement of the value and importance of the work we do.

"This will mean we can pay for basic stuff like going to the dentist and getting our cars serviced. In the middle of winter my colleagues are wearing boots with holes in them to the office," said Brown.

"People who do this work are incredibly committed to the wellbeing of people in their care. We’re privileged to walk alongside people in their journeys."

The extension also provides greater professional support to social workers including access to supervision, cultural supervision, and professional development.

"We’re celebrating every social worker who has made this happen. This extension shows that change is possible when workers come together and take collective action to determine their own futures," said Melissa Woolley.

This is the first pay equity settlement that has been extended using the funded sector framework. The PSA, the Social Service Providers Aotearoa, and Te Kawa Mataaho have worked together to achieve it.

"We thank Minister Jan Tinetti and this Government for their just decision to resource pay equity and improve the lives of thousands of social workers, and our communities."