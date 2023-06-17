PPTA national executive to consider facilitator's recommendations on dispute

Saturday, 17 June, 2023 - 14:18

PPTA Te Wehengarua and Ministry of Education negotiators met yesterday for facilitated bargaining on the Secondary Teachers’ Collective Agreement.

Chris Abercrombie, PPTA Te Wehengarua acting president, says the facilitator has released a decision which includes two recommendations, to explore independent arbitration and to suspend all industrial action.

"These recommendations will be seriously considered by our national executive, and we will be meeting as soon as possible to discuss them and decide the next steps.

Members’ industrial action will remain in place while the recommendations are being considered. "

There will be no further comment from PPTA at this stage.