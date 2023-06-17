NX2 celebrates major milestone - Ara Tuhono - Puhoi to Warkworth motorway officially opened

Saturday, 17 June, 2023 - 17:09

The Northern Express Group (NX2) today marked a significant milestone in the development, construction, and maintenance of Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth motorway with the official opening ceremony taking place at the northern end of the new road.

The motorway was officially opened by Prime Minister the Rt Hon. Chris Hipkins, NX2 Chair Richard Didsbury, HÅkai Nuku and NgÄti Manuhiri Settlement Trust Chair Mook Hohneck and Waka Kotahi Chief Executive Nicole Rosie.

The opening ceremony and ribbon cutting followed a dawn blessing of the entire motorway by the project’s Treaty of Waitangi partners, HÅkai Nuku. Both events took place ahead of the road being opened to the public in the coming days.

NX2 Chair Richard Didsbury says while there have been significant and at-times unprecedented challenges along the way, including the pandemic and several extreme weather events, the opening of the motorway represented an extraordinary achievement.

"The entire NX2 team can be very proud of their commitment and dedication over the seven years of the project, and the quality of what has been built. We are grateful to our construction joint venture partners Acciona and Fletcher.

"Public Private Partnerships are still relatively rare things here in Aotearoa. For Ara TÅ«hono, NX2 brought together, finance, expertise, design, construction, and maintenance expertise from New Zealand, Spain, and around the world," he says.

"We are also proud of the safety record achieved on this project with no major injuries incurred. We had some of the largest, heaviest kit ever used on a roading project in New Zealand. The risk of injury was very high; and it was a key priority of my Board and the construction teams that every day everyone went home safely."

As a local, Mr Didsbury says it was great to see how much the Ara TÅ«hono - PÅ«hoi to Warkworth project contributed to the local economy and community through jobs, contractors, and use of local suppliers to the value of around $20 million a year.

"Once opened, the motorway itself will be transformational for the region, reducing travel times north and south not only for locals, visitors and public transport, but also for freight and commercial transport."

Through Acciona, NX2 was able to lean on significant international expertise and equipment.

"In addition to the many Spanish people who were part of the team, we also had team members from many other countries working alongside their Kiwi colleagues."

Mr Didsbury also paid tribute to the significant partnership with Waka Kotahi to help deliver the new motorway and, through Waka Kotahi, with local iwi and hapu represented by HÅkai Nuku.

In that sense, he says, it was a true Public Private Partnership bringing all parties together. The result is "a landmark road" for the region and for Aotearoa New Zealand.

"And today is not the end of our involvement in the project. While our construction joint venture continues the final finishing works, our AMM joint venture will support the maintenance of this motorway for the next 25 years. So now, as we ready to open the road to you, the public, we hope you enjoy the drive."