SPCA celebrates its outstanding volunteers in 2023 SPCA Purina National Volunteer Awards

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 08:00

RNZSPCA is celebrating another year of exceptional volunteers across the organisation in the 2023 SPCA Purina National Volunteer Awards.

The event is about recognising the thousands of volunteers across New Zealand’s largest and oldest animal welfare charity, who dedicate their time, energy and care to make a difference to the lives of sick, injured and vulnerable animals every day.

The Awards showcase the ongoing contribution and incredible impact that volunteers make to SPCA. Whether they’re cleaning cages and caring for animals at the Centres, amending their homes, garages or sheds to make room to foster animals, or dedicating hundreds of hours sorting through clothes and items at SPCA Op Shops - volunteers truly are the heart and soul of the organisation.

SPCA’s General Manager of People, Culture and Safety, Liz MacPherson, says these winners are a shining example of the generosity and kind-spirit needed to keep the charity operating each day.

"I’m so proud of these winners and excited to let them shine this week. Our volunteers come from all corners of New Zealand, whether they’re young or old, work fulltime or part-time, whether they’re students or retired," says Ms MacPherson.

"They are the hidden gems of our organsiation who are always there for our teams, night and day. Last year we had 120 nominations, which was an incredible number in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns. This year we had 147 nominations, which just goes to show how truly valued our volunteers are across SPCA.

"We’re also incredibly grateful to our loyal partner Purina who sponsors these awards and provides essential Purina One nutrition to feed the thousands of cats and dogs in our care. We couldn’t care for animals the way we do without their help."

Purina New Zealand Country Manager Francois Le Berrigaud says, "We are delighted to be a key partner of the SPCA National Volunteer Awards for the eighth consecutive year. At Purina, we believe pets and people are better together and truly feel our passion for pets is shared with the SPCA Volunteer Community. Since 2016, we’ve provided support and high quality nutrition to the pets they care for, including more than 650,000kgs of cat and dog food to SPCA Centre’s nationally."

These Awards are announced during the broader National Volunteer Week, which celebrates the contributions of volunteers to all charitable organisations around the country.

SPCA uses the week to celebrate their wonderful Award winners, as well as recognising the thousands of others who selflessly give their time to help Aotearoa’s animals. Approximately 5000-6000 volunteers help the organisation every year with essential running of Centres and Op Shops across the country.

"With around 10 volunteers to every one staff member, our network is what keeps the big wheel turning," continues Ms MacPherson. "Our volunteers really are vital to SPCA and are so treasured. These awards are just one way we can share their incredible contributions with the rest of New Zealand - and hopefully encourage others to join our SPCA whÄnau."

Volunteers were nominated across six different categories this year. The winners receive the choice of a Nespresso coffee machine or a $300 hamper, plus a case of Purina ONE. Runners up receive a $50 hamper.

Winners

Fantastic Foster Family - Margaret Nixon (Wellington)

If Margaret could be summed up in one word, it would be ‘Saint’. Despite fostering for a number of years, 2020 saw Margaret do something truly remarkable. Using her skills as an architect, she transformed her home to suit the special needs of animals in her care. She included thoughtful details such as extended windowsills for the cats to enjoy the views and the garage door was installed with the windows for the same purpose. Hiding boxes and walkways were placed on the walls for cats to enjoy, with all easily cleanable. To date, Margaret has fostered an incredible 617 animals for the SPCA Wellington Centre. That averages nearly 50 foster animals per year since she began fostering in 2009. In March this year, Margaret calmly took on 14 kittens in one day, due to the Centre being at capacity. The amount of mental and physical relief Margaret provides to SPCA staff, the animals and the Centre as a whole, is incomparable. She saves lives and enriches them. Margaret truly is one invaluable SPCA gem.

Sensational Centre Team - Jill Wilson, Kirsty Boyd, Julia Maiden, Sue Diggle, Meegan Walker (Wellington)

The Wellington Centre's Dog Squad truly is a team of superheroes. Together, they organise a monthly collection at our local supermarket and farmers' market. In addition to that, they do weekly waterfront puppy walk with the Centre puppies, which are crucial for their socialisation. These champion volunteers represent the SPCA in the community, fundraise, and interact frequently with the public. They do this all while helping our puppies prepare for life outside of the Centre. This is of course in addition to their individual weekly volunteer shifts. The Dog Squad is both adored and respected by everyone who adopted a puppy in Wellington. This group of volunteers brightens the lives of the puppies and the community around them.

Outstanding Op Shop Team - Mrs Tilly Grobbleloar, Mrs Nicole Reihaua, Susan Williams and Mr Jim P (Te Awamutu)

When the new SPCA Op Shop Manager took over in December, Tilly and Nicole were the only volunteers in the store - then Tilly went on holiday. During that time, Nicole was an amazing support, doing up to five days a week, rather than her normal two days throughout the holiday period. On Tilly’s return, she was a saving grace, from organising day-to-day business, cleaning and general shop tasks, she helped to re-organise the backroom and storage area. Sue started in February and continues to go out of her way to support the team to complete their goals. Jim is always available to pick up or deliver items, to do a rubbish dump run, or to take items to the Centre in Hamilton, all at his own cost. All four of these incredible volunteers are hardworking, caring and truly amazing people and the store would be nothing without them.

Going the Extra Mile - Nina Brunt (Nelson)

As a foster family, Nina has contributed significantly to SPCA’s mission and made a positive impact on the lives of countless animals. During incredibly busy puppy season, Nina has gladly taken on several litters of pups (some of them as young as five weeks) and helped with the crucial socialisation, potty training, feeding and cleaning. She has also volunteered as a driver, picking up and dropping off animals to vet appointments, between clinics and Centres, as well as other destinations. Her commitment to animal welfare is inspiring, and her dedication to the cause has been truly remarkable.

Overall, Nina has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to SPCA’s mission and values, by being kind, serving to help animals, being brave and always up for a new challenge. Her dedication, positivity and willingness to go the extra mile are truly commendable, and we are fortunate to have her as a volunteer and foster carer. Without Nina's help, countless young puppies would have been living in a shelter, rather than a loving family environment. Nina has fostered 28 dogs in 10 months since coming onboard.

Devoted Volunteer Award - Rachael Punton (Napier)

Otherwise known as the SPCA work fairy, Rachael works longer hours for her regular job, so she can free up her Fridays and Sundays to spend the whole day tidying, building, fixing, cleaning and organising the Napier Centre to make it look amazing each week for both staff and public. Everything is labelled and easy to find for the staff.

Rachael also calls to check the Napier team is okay, even after her work hours at 5pm, asking if they need help and if they do - abracadabra, she suddenly appears and will help finish up everything that needs doing. She has also taken the initiative to both build, or organise builders, to assist in new enrichment projects for both Feline and Canine areas. She is also quick to take animals into foster who need it most, until they’re ready for adoption, no questions asked.

Young Volunteer Award - Leila Drummond (Nelson)

Despite being such a young volunteer (she joined the canine team as soon as she turned 18 years old), Leila's dedication and passion for serving others truly surpasses her years of experience, and she is an inspiration to all around her. Leila, now 19, has a warm smile which brightens up every room she enters, creating an atmosphere of positivity and enthusiasm. One of Leila's remarkable talents lies in her exceptional ability to work with dogs. Her calm and observant demeanor allows her to connect effortlessly with our furry friends, creating a sense of trust and comfort. Whether it is providing them with exercise, grooming, or companionship, Leila's natural affinity for animals shines through, making her an invaluable asset to SPCA.

For interview requests, photos of the winners, or more information on runners up - please contact Georgia May Gilbertson.