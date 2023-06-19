Selwyn Aquatic Centre turns 10 - Selwyn District Council

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 12:25

One of the district’s most popular facilities is celebrating 10 years of making a splash in Selwyn.

The Selwyn Aquatic Centre is marking 10 years since it opened on 24 June 2013.

The opening was highly anticipated with queues to buy pool passes before the centre even opened.

It quickly became one of the district’s most popular facilities, with more than 3 million visits made to the centre since it opened, and visitor numbers topping 450,000 visits in the past 12 months.

The swim school has also seen steady growth, from 1,400 children taking lessons each term when the centre opened to around 3,300 enrolled each term today, while the centre’s wide variety of aqua fitness classes for all ages draw over 10,000 visits a year.

The centre is a huge long-term asset to the community, Council Chief Executive David Ward says.

"It’s been good to see the steady growth in numbers across all the different programmes and services at the centre. The community has embraced Selwyn Aquatic and it’s been a solid investment for the future of our young and growing community."

The centre is fully accredited through the Poolsafe Quality Management Scheme and has hosted Swim Canterbury swim meets, scuba diving clubs, sports clubs and teams, physiotherapists and their clients, and Burwood Hospital patients and disability groups.

Over the years, it has also been used for fun nights, pool discos and sports, as well as teaching swimming, exercise classes, sensory time for kids, inflatable fun and more.

With the popularity of the centre growing rapidly, it expanded in 2021, with a new 10 lane 25-metre pool significantly increasing capacity for the centre, along with upgrades to the main pool, changing facilities and foyer and staff space.

"When the Council decided to build the Selwyn Aquatic Centre it was an ambitious, forward-thinking decision. It’s great to see the joy that it’s brought to so many people over the past 10 years and all the joy it will bring for many more."

