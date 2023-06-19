An incredible display of unity - NZ Police

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 13:05

"The way you fertilise a tree determines how it will grow.

What is that fertiliser? Words." This central theme resonated in this year's Race Unity Speech Award winner, Esther Sovincet's powerful speech addressing how we can end racism in Aotearoa.

Esther Sovincet, Head Girl at Selwyn College Auckland, posed a thought-provoking question to the audience: "Why have the flax leaves, meant to protect us from the forces of racism, become its enforcers? How can we eradicate racism from its roots when the entire plant is polluted?"

Esther later provided the audience with an answer, stating, "To eradicate racism is to change the image that we are painting in the minds of minority youth.

Change the paint, change the letters, change the paintbrush.

Paint a new picture where we are not just the hands of the receiver but the hands of the equal."

"Through words, encourage and enlighten us about the beauties of our culture, not just the pain.

Change the words you say, change the mentalities we have towards a positive self-perception.

Allow us to see the beauties of our cultures and not just the pain because this is how we raise a new generation of trees that appreciate themselves and their cultures, halting the projection of hate, self-hate, and racism."

"The way you fertilise a tree determines how it will grow, change the fertilizer and change the words to end racism in Aotearoa."

Deputy Commissioner Haumaha, the chief judge, commended the winning speech, stating, "Esther delivered a thought-provoking and emotive speech offering insight into how the people of Aotearoa can work together to end racism in this country."

This year also marks Deputy Commissioner Haumaha's final year as chief judge of the awards.

After 40 years of service, he is set to retire from the New Zealand Police next year.

Reflecting on his involvement with the Race Unity Speech Awards since 2008, Haumaha expressed his pleasure in listening to young people presenting brilliant ideas for the country's progress.

He stressed the importance of providing a platform for our Rangatahi to discuss and share their thoughts on this vital societal issue.

Kahuri te ao, I te rangatahi he tai uta - Youth can change the world.

He further affirmed, "I'm proud to acknowledge the significant contributions made by all participants of the speech unity awards throughout the years.

The Baha'i faith deserves our recognition for their dedication, commitment, perseverance, and persistence in championing race unity and promoting social harmony through these awards."

The New Zealand Baha’i community has organised the Race Unity Speech Awards for 23 years.

The chief executive of the New Zealand Bahá’í Community, Suzanne Mahon, stated, "This year's national champion, Esther, and all of the other five finalists were outstanding examples of young people contributing valuable insights into an important discourse for Aotearoa's collective well-being."

"In offering their thoughtful speeches, they are helping to spread an antidote to the hatred that is an all-too-common denominator in the onset and escalation of conflict."

"As a Bahá’í community, we deeply appreciate the collegial relationship that exists among all our wonderful partner and supporting organizations with whom we collaborate to hold the Race Unity Speech Awards."

Deputy Commissioner Haumaha emphasized the importance of this year's speech topic, 'Awhihia te rito - Nurture the young,' which highlights the significance of fostering and nurturing the next generation.

Race unity is not just our goal; it is our future.