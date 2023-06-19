All students are entitled to feel that schools are a safe space - Teaching Council

Monday, 19 June, 2023 - 16:47

At the heart of a profession, sits Standards and a Code. As the professional body of teachers in ECE, primary and secondary settings the Teaching Council, in consultation with the profession developed the Code of Professional Responsibility | NgÄ Tikanga Matatika and the Standards for the Teaching Profession | NgÄ Paerewa in 2017 with tThe values the profession are the foundation that the Code and Standards are built on. They are:

- Whakamana

- Manaakitanga

- Pono

- Whanaungatanga

All students are entitled to feel that schools are a safe space, where they are respected and valued. All teachers are legally bound and regularly recommit to comply with the Code which sets out the commitments to the teaching profession, learners, families and whanau and society. In essence it describes how a teacher must behave. When the code is broken, it can result in disciplinary action being taken.

Although the Teaching Council is unable to comment on individual cases to ensure confidentiality and natural justice, the NZ Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal (DT) has recently published a decision that raises issues related to how teachers manage their own beliefs. We think this is an important public interest issue and so we want to clarify the expectations we have on teachers for your readers.

Teachers need to help learners to think critically about issues and understand different views, theories, perspectives and experiences and it is not ok for a teacher to use their authority to undermine the personal identity of their learners, or to inappropriately influence them to take a course of action.

We would like to provide you with the following information to provide some context for the decision made by the Disciplinary Tribunal.

The New Zealand Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal (DT) is an independent decision-making body, with each panel made up of an experienced lawyer who is the Chair and two experienced teachers. They determine outcomes for disciplinary matters brought against teachers. These decisions are not made by the Teaching Council.

Of particular relevance in this matter is the set of commitments from The Code of Professional Responsibility | NgÄ Tikanga Matatika to learners, including: "I will work in the best interests of learners by being fair and effectively managing my assumptions and personal beliefs." This is echoed in the values the profession chose for itself, particularly manaakitanga - creating a welcoming, caring and creative learning environment that treats everyone with dignity and respect, and whanaungatanga - engaging in positive and collaborative relationships with our learners, their families and whanau, colleagues and the wider community. In this case the teacher, due to his personal beliefs, did not accept the concept of gender transitioning. He refused to refer to a learner by their preferred name and pronouns.

As it must, the matter was handled internally in the first instance by the school, before being bought to the attention of the Council. The Complaints Assessment Authority (CAC) (a panel of 3 experienced teachers), referred the matter to the DT. The DT found that in this case the teacher’s conduct adversely affected the student and adversely reflected on the teacher’s fitness as a teacher and that the teacher’s actions may bring the teaching profession into disrepute.

When considering the appropriate outcome, the DT stated that "...we are not moving to "punish" the teacher for his response and position. He is entitled to his views and religious beliefs. What we must do is consider whether he has insight..." the Tribunal went on to say they believe that the teacher would quite likely repeat similar conduct again in similar circumstances. Therefore, they decided to order the cancellation of the teacher’s registration.

It is the Teaching Council’s position that in this case the teacher should have applied the Code and the values of the teaching profession, when asked by a student to use their preferred pronouns.

With regard to situations of concerns about the safety of children and young people, please be aware, the Teaching Council can seek a voluntary agreement with a teacher to stop teaching until the matter has been fully investigated and resolved.

All students are entitled to feel that schools are a safe space, where they are respected and valued.