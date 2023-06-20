Moon lands in National Aquarium - Napier City Council

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 14:52

The National Aquarium of New Zealand is extending its reach by over 300,000km to include the Moon.

‘Moon’, the experience, is happening at the National Aquarium between 23 June and 31 July. It will take visitors on a journey through how the Moon influences Earth, the ocean, sea-life, plant-life and humans.

Amy Stevens, the National Aquarium’s Education Manager, explains the series of ‘astronomical events all orbit around a gigantic inflatable moon and have an important aim: to help visitors better understand the powerful role the Moon plays in people’s lives.

"From understanding how the Moon creates tides, to how it affects species such as coral and eels, to the traditional knowledge of te mÄtauranga MÄori and te maramataka (the lunar calendar) there’s a lot to learn about the Moon," says Amy. "Here at the National Aquarium, we inspire visitors to learn all about the ocean and the Moon is an important part of that picture too.

"This is a wonderful way to see ‘the Moon’ close up and think about the huge effect it has on us and our planet."

During the school holidays (3, 4, 11, and 12 July), at set times, visitors can experience a free Whare WhetÅ« Star Dome Experience in partnership with the Ätea a Rangi Educational Trust. This is an immersive experience on the phases of the Moon inside a portable digital planetarium dome, using augmented reality to help visualise astronomy, earth science, and humans’ relationship with the Moon.

There’s also something a little different for the grown-ups. Moonlit Mumm, a tasting of champagne and sparkling wines paired with canapés, is an adults-only evening event held on the 28 July hosted by Pernod Ricard.

"What better way to treat yourself in the middle of winter than with bubbles in a beautiful, ‘moonlit’ tranquil setting," says Amy. "Get a group of friends together and come along and experience an evening under the Moon".

‘Moon’ events are now open for bookings through the National Aquarium website: nationalaquarium.co.nz