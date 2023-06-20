'NCNS vehicle hits the road thanks to Hurunui business'

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 17:59

North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support (NCNS) has been put on the road with mobile branding thanks to a generous sponsorship from a Hurunui business.

NCNS manager Dalice Stewart said the sponsorship of a brand new Mazda2, including the vehicle wrap with NCNS branding, from Arthur Burke Mazda Amberley was already helping to promote the organisation around Hurunui.

As a partner in NCNS, Hurunui District Council welcomed the support given to promoting the organisation. "It’s great to see our community collaborating and working towards achieving NCNS’s vision of safe, connected and resilient communities," Hurunui District Council’s Community Partnerships manager Rhea Duffy said.

Stewart was in the Hurunui District Library in Amberley recently to sign on new members and set up street groups in Hurunui District - and the vehicle branding was helping to attract interest.

"I approached Arthur Burke with a proposal and they immediately came on board with sponsoring the vehicle for us. Previously, I used my private vehicle and the branding is really making a difference. Our only costs are insurance and fuel - and the vehicle is very economical to run," Stewart said.

Arthur Burke Mazda Amberley sales manager Tim McCracken said the Mazda2 with its 1.5L engine was chosen to support Stewart in travelling safely across North Canterbury from Kaiapoi to Kaikoura, with a good power-to-fuel efficiency ratio.

Arthur Burke supports NZ Police through the use of the company’s tow truck, attending accidents and other jobs, and jumped at the opportunity to support this initiative, McCracken said.

"It was a good chance to help North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support get their name out, and ours, while supporting a good cause."

Caption: From left: Sergeant Don Munro, Craig Schroder (Arthur Burke), Tim McCracken (Arthur Burke), Dalice Stewart (North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support Manager), and Brent Cairns (North Canterbury Neighbourhood Support Chair) with the new Mazda2.