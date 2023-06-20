Chateau Tongariro recognised for its enduring architecture - Ruapehu DC

Tuesday, 20 June, 2023 - 18:20

Mayor Weston Kirton was in New Plymouth last Friday (16 June 23) to accept an Enduring Architecture Award from the Western Branch of the New Zealand Institute of Architects on behalf of the Chateau Tongariro Hotel.

The enduring architecture award celebrates projects that have stood the test of time and are 25 years or more in age.

The Chateau Tongariro was nominated for the Enduring Architecture Award by several member architects in light of its recent closure.

Mayor Kirton said that in accepting the award he was able to speak about the importance of the Chateau Tongariro to Ruapehu as arguably the district's most iconic and cherished historic building.

"The Chateau has been one of New Zealand's grandest hotels with a historic value that has contributed both charm and character to the region," he said.

"Its reputation, cultural and historical significance attracted visitors from around New Zealand and the world, eager to experience its timeless elegance and immerse themselves in the surrounding natural beauty of the World Heritage Tongariro National Park.

Designed in the grandeur of the Neo-Georgian style, the hotel has stood as a testament to the elegance and craftsmanship of the past. Its distinctive appearance was a symbol of Ruapehu's tourism heritage that contributed to the overall tourism appeal of the region.

It has served as a meeting place for people from all walks of life, hosting notable guests, important events, and memorable celebrations throughout its history.

Its historical value, architectural beauty, stunning location, magnetism for tourism, and contribution to the region's cultural heritage all combine to make it a vital asset for the future of Ruapehu tourism," he said.

Mayor Kirton noted that the Chateau is now under the Department of Conservation who are working on securing its future.

"Council is hopeful that any outstanding issues can be resolved shortly clearing the way for a new operator and allowing the Chateau Tongariro to reopen as a premier hotel as soon as possible."