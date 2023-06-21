Press statement from Resist Gender Education 21 June 2023

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 10:36

re Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal decision to deregister a teacher for ‘misgendering’.

"The Teachers’ Disciplinary Tribunal decision to deregister a teacher (Mr X) for refusing to use opposite sex pronouns is unwarranted and sets a disturbing precedent that needs to be challenged," said Margaret Curnow, spokesperson for Resist Gender Education, in a statement today.

Although Mr X has certainly made some errors of judgement and has inappropriately questioned a student’s beliefs, the school involved failed in its duty as an employer to permit the teacher his own freedom of belief.

"It is incontrovertible that humans cannot change sex and teachers are entitled to hold and express that view, including by not using opposite sex pronouns for students," said Ms Curnow. "That the school did not already have a robust policy for how to deal with conflicting beliefs such as these, is an indictment of the school and Mr X should not have lost his profession as a result."

There are many instances in schools where students are transferred from a class because of a dispute with a teacher, and on this occasion, that should have been the first option. If that was not possible, other compromises could have been explored but compelling a teacher to use language that is against his personal religious beliefs is not a compromise.

Resist Gender Education (RGE) recommends that schools allow students to use preferred names or nicknames, with parental knowledge, but that correct biological pronouns continue to be used for everyone. Asking other students and teachers to use opposite sex or neo pronouns is confusing for those with language or learning difficulties and is discriminatory to those who do not believe people can change sex by wishful thinking.

Unfortunately, Mr X did not help his case by representing himself at the Disciplinary Tribunal and expressing some extreme religious views. These views are not condoned in any way by RGE, but the Tribunal and RGE acknowledge that he is entitled to hold them.

"The correct response of the Tribunal was not to remove Mr X’s ability to teach altogether, but instead to instruct him to keep his religious views to himself at school or move to a school that holds the same values," said Ms Curnow. "In addition, the Tribunal should instruct all schools to write policies to manage conflicts of opinions and protect the beliefs of staff as well as students."

There is a 28-day period in which the Tribunal’s decision can be appealed. "Resist Gender Education encourages the teacher to appeal this decision because very important freedom of belief principles are at stake," commented Ms Curnow.