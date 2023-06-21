TLC makes the Energy Excellence finals

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 11:22

The Lines Company (TLC) is delighted to announce they have been selected as category finalists for the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards.

The annual event provides a platform to recognise achievements, innovations, and excellence throughout the energy sector.

The Lines Company is in the running for top honours in the Community Initiative of the Year category with their MÄniaroa Marae solar project entry - a category recognising wide-reaching benefits to both the organisation and the community involved.

The project, implemented in collaboration with Te Nehenehenui, Aotahi Limited and electricity retailer Ecotricity, and with funding support from MBIE, saw the installation of an 18kW solar array on the wharekai at MÄniaroa Marae, located near MÅkau. The installation of this solar hardware, coupled with an innovative peer-to-peer trading platform, enables excess solar energy to be shared with five local whÄnau within the project. The five whare involved in the project have each saved an average of $100 per month on their energy bills, collectively equating to savings of $6,000 annually.

TLC chief executive Mike Fox says, "As a community-owned organisation, the project showcases just one of the ways TLC is working to support and grow our communities with energy."

"In addition, the project really helps to facilitate the push towards decarbonisation. Better enabling our customers to harness power from the sun and connect solar to our network."

With a record number of entries across the ten award categories from over 50 organisations, the competition in this year’s event is plentiful. Award winners will be announced at an awards evening at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre in Christchurch on Wednesday, 30 August.