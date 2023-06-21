New Te Pukenga leader appointed

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 13:05

Te PÅ«kenga has today announced the appointment of Huia Haeata (Te Rarawa, NgÄti Kahungunu, RangitÄne) Tumu Whenua Ä-Rohe 2 | Executive Director, Region 2.

She joins Kieran Hewitson (NgÄti Porou, Te Whanau-Ä-Apanui) as co-lead to shape and drive regional operations, says Gus Gilmore, Pourangi Ako | DCE Ako Delivery.

Rohe 2 | Region 2 covers Waikato, Waiariki Bay of Plenty, Te Tai RÄwhiti and Te Matau-a-MÄui Hawke’s Bay.

"We have exceptional leaders right across Te PÅ«kenga and I’ve been delighted with the depth of talent that is stepping up into these critical roles.

"Huia has a strong strategic leadership and performance management skillset, as well as experience in strengthening iwi relationships. Kieran brings deep academic experience with particular focus on quality assurance. They will complement each other and will be successful co-leaders in Rohe 2.

"Te PÅ«kenga has four operational regions and will have regional co-leads in each. These roles are a key way we will put into action the partnership between MÄori and Te PÅ«kenga," says Mr Gilmore.

"Huia’s appointment completes the recruitment process for these roles in each region. Together each pair will lead their region’s kaimahi to transform the way vocational education and training is delivered. They will build partnerships with HapÅ«, Iwi, employers, local communities and stakeholders, including Regional Skills Leadership Groups.

"They will work closely with our rohe 1 co-leads Toa Faneva, Peseta Sam Lotu-liga, rohe 3 co-leads Olivia Hall and Mark Oldershaw and our rohe 4 co-leads Megan PÅtiki and Darren Mitchell.

Huia has had a long-standing career in tertiary education, with roles spanning the wÄnanga, university and vocational education sectors over more than 20 years. A consistent theme across her professional career has been a passion for supporting people to transform their lives through education, recognising the wider benefits for the well-being and prosperity of their whÄnau, hapÅ«, iwi and communities. In this regard, Huia’s skills and experience in strategic leadership, performance management and maintaining and enhancing tiriti relationships will be valuable in her new role.

"The role carries a lot of weight, the enormity of that is not lost on me. However, I am excited by the opportunity to work with Kieran, leveraging the size and scale of our national network, to deliver a vocational education experience that our rohe deserves - one that gives effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and ensures that our services work well and respond to the needs of Äkonga and their whÄnau, and to the aspirations of hapÅ«, iwi, communities and employers," Ms Haeata says.

"In Rohe 2, MÄori account for a larger (and younger) proportion of the total population than nationally, especially in Eastern and Central Bay of Plenty and TairÄwhiti. In this regard, we need to see more MÄori achieving success as MÄori, securing quality employment for the betterment of themselves and their whÄnau, and contributing to the well-being and prosperity of our rohe. A key focus of my new role is ensuring that we acknowledge the rangatiratanga of iwi/MÄori to be actively engaged and participating in decision-making about achieving outcomes."

The interview panel for Rohe 2 included:

Peter Winder, Tumuaki | Chief Executive Officer, Te PÅ«kenga Gus Gilmore, Pourangi Ako | DCE Ako Delivery, Te PÅ«kenga Turi Ngatai - NgÄi te Rangi, NgÄti Ranginui Wayne Ngata - NgÄti Ira, NgÄti Porou, Te Aitanga a Hauiti