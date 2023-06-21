Apply now before Horizons' Regional Freshwater Community Grant closes

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 16:27

Horizons Regional Council is reminding community groups with freshwater-focused projects to apply for their Regional Freshwater Community Grant before applications close on Friday, 30 June 2023.

Community groups with projects focused on enhancing the quality of freshwater or which foster educational interest around freshwater endeavours are encouraged to apply online at horizons.govt.nz.

Horizons councillors Fiona Gordon and Wiremu Te Awe Awe sit on the Jobs for Nature Governance Group which award the grants, and say they are both looking forward to reviewing the incoming applications next month.

"Freshwater is a precious taonga so to see our communities pursuing projects which not only help to preserve and enhance the health of the awa, but also teach their whÄnau and tikanga to do the same, is very special and something we as councillors are proud to be part of," says Cr Te Awe Awe.

"One of Horizons’ key areas of work is the preservation of our freshwater resource, so it’s wonderful seeing these volunteers give their time to this important cause. We can’t wait to see what new projects come in this year thanks to the new region-wide fund," says Cr Gordon.

Previously funded freshwater projects include educational signage for freshwater fish species, drainage covers to catch sediment, and riparian planting to secure erosion and provide filtration from paddock runoff.

Funding for this grant closes on Friday 30 June at 5pm. Successful applicants will be notified at the beginning of August. To be eligible for funding, projects will need to be completed by 30 June 2024.

To learn more about the Regional Freshwater Community Grant, find details on eligibility criteria and apply, visit Horizons website at https://www.horizons.govt.nz/about-our-region-and-council/grants-and-sponsorship/freshwater-community-grant