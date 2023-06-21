Te Uru Kahika responds to Future for Local Government report

Wednesday, 21 June, 2023 - 16:50

Yesterday, the Future for Local Government Review Panel released its final report, 'He piki tÅ«ranga, he piki kÅtuku', outlining its 17 recommendations for the evolution of local government in New Zealand. Te Uru Kahika - Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa, welcomes the conversations that will be generated by the report and recognises the importance of this once-in-a-generation opportunity to strengthen local democracy.

"Local government goes far beyond council chambers - it's about our communities and the provision of crucial services that shape the society we live in and the environment we look after," said Michael McCartney, Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor for Te Uru Kahika.

"Examples of regional and unitary council contributions to our communities include regional transport, managing freshwater and other natural resources, and undertaking biosecurity and biodiversity initiatives to protect our unique flora and fauna. We’re also there for our people in tough times, coordinating and supporting them through the impacts of climate change and natural hazards and building resilience based on the best available science.

"However, we’re increasingly doing more of this vital mahi without the sustainable funding required - this report acknowledges the pressure that this places on ratepayers and the need for more funding options," said Mr McCartney.

The Future for Local Government report focus on wellbeing resonates with regional and unitary councils. Te Uru Kahika shares values of intergenerational wellbeing, and a commitment to the stewardship of our environment, society, and economy.

"It’s heartening to see the report’s reflection of our values and our work. We are already driving forward with initiatives in climate response, Te Ao MÄori capacity building and representation, and community wellbeing because they are fundamentally the right things to do.

"We appreciate the Review Panel’s responsiveness to our feedback during their engagement process. Their recognition of the need for greater alignment between central and local government functions, and the emphasis on the role of tangata whenua partnerships, reflect discussions we have been engaged in as individual councils and as a sector through groups such as NgÄ Kairapu and look forward to continuing," said Mr McCartney.

The report highlights the complexity of New Zealand’s current local government system.

Looking ahead, Mr McCartney said the regional sector is positive about the opportunities to reinvigorate local government participation and will be constructive in discussions about the details of the panel’s recommendations.

"We are also committed to maintaining the momentum in areas where we are already making progress, such as planning for climate challenges, sensible resource management reform, and fostering Te Tiriti partnerships," said Mr McCartney.