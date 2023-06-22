Venture Taranaki 'breaking ground' with Branching Out's garlic growing trials

Thursday, 22 June, 2023 - 10:30

Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, the regional development agency for Taranaki, has launched their Branching Out growing trials with the planting of the first crop, garlic.

This milestone marks an important step in the long-term project, which aims to broaden sustainable land use to increase resilience, diversify and create value-add for farming businesses, develop new related enterprises, create new jobs, and attract fresh revenue and investment to Taranaki.

Staying true to tradition the garlic cloves have been planted on the shortest day of the year. The first ground was broken at Francis Douglas Memorial College, where the initial cloves were planted. Following this, plantings took place at North Taranaki and South Taranaki dairy farms, both participating in the inaugural growing trials.

Moreover, seven other Taranaki high schools, including Inglewood High School, Te Paepae o Aotea, PÄtea Area School, Åpunake High School, Coastal Taranaki School, Spotswood College, and New Plymouth Girls High School, are also participating in the trials through a specialised education programme supported by the LA Alexander Trust and developed in collaboration with their Agricultural Education and Project Advisor, Ross Redpath.

Michelle Bauer, Branching Out Project Manager at Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, explains, "We’ve kicked off the growing trials with garlic as it’s one of several crops that have been selected for placement in a four-year crop rotation to provide a sustainable system where soil quality is maintained through restorative crops, inputs are minimised, and disease and pest risks minimised."

Bauer is also thrilled they’ve engaged approximately 40 Taranaki school students in the garlic growing trials, stating, "By exploring the potential benefits and value-addition opportunities of garlic, the project aims to create a pathway for students to consider the food sector as an exciting career option."

Through Branching Out’s investigations, it has found there’s significant areas of land in Taranaki suitable for both annual or perennial crop production thanks to the region’s favourable soils, topography, and climate.

The project will also evaluate market opportunities for these crops and establish the necessary infrastructure for their production, storage, and transport.

"In the first year of the trials, we will sow key crops at each site, closely monitor plant development, measure yield, and conduct rigorous quality testing. During the second year, we will undertake small-scale production of a shortlist of crops to determine their commercial attributes, assess compatibility with farm systems, and ascertain scalability," explains Bauer.

Bauer further emphasizes, "It is critical to identify consumer demand, a suitable market and ensure the necessary processing and manufacturing infrastructure is in place prior to pursuing a specific crop. This is precisely why we adopt a full value chain approach, ensuring that the crops not only thrive in Taranaki but also offer clear pathways to domestic and export opportunities and success.

Leading the garlic growing trials is Nick Pyke, CEO of Leftfield Innovation and Chair of AGMARDT. The regional development agency has also appointed an Agronomist, Vanesa Martin to support the farmers, growers, and the success of the trials over the next two years.

Originally from Argentina, Martin moved to New Zealand 3.5 years ago, bringing with her over a decade of experience in various agronomy roles, including pest management, field technician in fruit orchards, and teaching agriculture and horticultural production techniques at an Argentina university.

"We are excited to have Vanesa join the team with her wealth of experience and to help drive forward this significant project for the region," says Bauer.

Additional information:

Branching Out is a long-term strategic project for Taranaki, developed from Tapuae Roa and aligns with the Taranaki 2050 Roadmap, the region's strategic vision for a low-emissions future.

Since 2020 the Branching Out project has identified, investigated, and validated diversification opportunities and high-value food and fibre ventures for the region to ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of the food and fibre sector and the communities it supports.

Phase two of the project will specifically test venture's viability and their value and potential for export, this will be achieved by firstly conducting growing trials across the region. Following garlic, Faba beans are the next crop that will be planted as part of the sustainable crop rotation. All other growing trials will commence in Spring 2023.

The specialised school programme involving eight Taranaki high schools has been tailored to diversification, building value chain capacity and interest in primary industries related career opportunities. Throughout the programme the students will visit a growing site, the Longridge Garlic processing facility in Bell Block and then on to Social Kitchen to understand (and taste) the role garlic plays in cuisine development, and brainstorm ideas for value-added products that could be made from the garlic the students grow.