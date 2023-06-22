Matariki brings light to the middle of winter - Napier City Council

Thursday, 22 June, 2023 - 10:32

Napier is lighting up the middle of winter with a Matariki Light Show in the centre of the City.

The Matariki event is on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 July on Herschell Street, Napier CBD from 5.30pm to 8.30pm.

Morehu Te Tomo, Napier City Council’s Pou Whakarae - Director MÄori Partnership, explains Matariki has rich traditions that can be brought to life for everyone in the community with the help of storytelling, lights and music.

"Matariki is for everybody," says Morehu. "It’s a time to remember our loved ones who have passed and think about what the next year will bring. It’s New Year’s in the MÄori calendar, te maramataka, so it has a feeling of celebration, reverence and spending time as a whÄnau and as a community.

"Coming together in the heart of Napier is a wonderful way to do that."

The Matariki Light Show event is free and all ages are welcome. During the evening, the Napier Library and MTG will be open and running activities.

This is one of a number of events happening in Napier and wider Hawke’s Bay to mark Matariki this year including the WhÄnau Marama Light Show at Ätea a Rangi, Waitangi Park in Awatoto on various dates through June and July, and Matariki Whangai i te Hautapu - Hau Ahi on 13 July, a dawn ceremony to remember loved ones, give thanks for the harvest and blessings for the future.