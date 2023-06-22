First round of Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia and Latin America announced for 2023 - Jan Tinetti

Thursday, 22 June, 2023 - 11:03

Around 171 New Zealanders from 14 groups will travel to Asia and Latin America over the next year for a life-changing overseas experience, Minister of Education Jan Tinetti announced today.

"The Prime Minister’s Scholarships offer a fantastic opportunity for New Zealanders to build global connections during their time learning and working overseas, while sharing Aotearoa New Zealand with the world," Jan Tinetti said.

Destinations include China, India, Thailand, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Chile, and Colombia.

"The scholarships are awarded to help recipients undertake a range of learning experiences, from internships, language courses, and study exchanges," Jan Tinetti said.

"They will do study, research, and internship programmes in areas of indigenous studies, sustainable development, entrepreneurship, and health over six to nine weeks."

In August 2023, a second round of scholarships will open for individual applicants. The programme, which launched in 2013, has seen 3,050 total awardees.

"I am delighted that the interest in the programme is continuing to grow, particularly among our MÄori communities. So far this year, at least 50 percent of the scholarships have been awarded to individuals with a Kaupapa MÄori focus," Jan Tinetti said.

For more information on the scholarships and the application process, visit https://scholarships.enz.govt.nz/.