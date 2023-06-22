Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust reviewing options for the future

Thursday, 22 June, 2023 - 12:29

The Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust has decided not to offer places to new cadets in 2024, as it completes a strategic review of what it is offering cadets, the farming sector, and its sponsors.

This decision does not affect currently enrolled cadets, who will continue receiving the high level of education the Trust has provided young farmers since 2007.

While the review has been underway for some time, the decision to complete it has been brought forward by news that Waipaoa Station is on the market, Trust Chairperson Tim Rhodes said.

"We have an agreement with the current farm owners to take a new first year admission in early 2025, but we want to take the time over the next 18 months to really look at what we are providing and how things have changed since we started back in 2007," he said.

"We have a completely open mind about the future and are looking forward to the recommendations from the strategic review."

Since 2007, the Waipaoa Station Farm Cadet Training Trust has successfully provided young people with the opportunity to complete skills-based training in sheep and beef farming at Waipaoa Station, Gisborne. The course has been popular and well respected with graduates having a reputation for being well-rounded, confident, motivated, and ultimately work ready.

Rhodes says he is very proud of what the Trust has achieved in the past 16 years and is looking forward to what will come from the strategic review. "The Trust has enjoyed a close working relationship with the two successive owners of Waipaoa Station since we started in 2007. Since then, we have trained 75 young farmers who are now all immersed in the industry, from labourers through to farm and business owners," he says.

"With many more training institutions providing farm training since we began, it is a good time to look at our point of difference, where we fit in the tertiary sector, and what our future should be."