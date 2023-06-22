Cameron Road reduced to one-way near Tauranga Hospital this weekend

Thursday, 22 June, 2023 - 13:29

UPDATE AS AT 12.45PM, THURSDAY 22 JUNE

THIS WORK HAS NOW BEEN POSPONED DUE TO WEATHER. WILL ADVISE WHEN A NEW DATE IS CONFIRMED

Cameron Road between Fifteenth and 17th Avenues will be reduced to one-way traffic this weekend to install traffic signal ducting for a planned new pedestrian crossing.

The work, located near Tauranga Hospital, is part of the Building our future - Cameron Road, Te Papa project and takes effect from 6am Saturday 24 June to 6am Monday 26 June.

Initially, southbound traffic will be diverted along 15th Avenue, Fraser Street and 17th Avenue. As work progresses across Cameron Road, the southbound lane will re-open and northbound traffic will be diverted along 17th Avenue, Fraser Street and Fifteenth Avenue.

Local residents will still have vehicle access. Pedestrian and cyclist access, and access to businesses in the area will be maintained at all times; please follow the directional signage.

Buses will also follow the detours and bus stops within the Fifteenth Avenue to 17th Avenue closure area will be marked as closed.

This work is weather dependent and if not completed between Saturday 24 June and Monday 26 June will continue the following weekend, between Saturday 1 July and Monday 3 July, with the same detours in place.

Tauranga City Council and Cameron Road Joint Venture thank you for your patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work.

For more information about the Building our future - Cameron Road, Te Papa project, including road closures, visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad