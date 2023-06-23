NPDC to improve public safety on Mangorei Road

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 12:24

NPDC is about to begin work on a four month, $700,000, project to improve safety for users of a busy section of New Plymouth’s Mangorei Road.

Starting on 4 July, the area outside New Plymouth Girls’ High School will have part of the footpath widened to become a shared pedestrian/cycle area, as well as a raised pedestrian crossing installed.

The new pedestrian crossing will be similar to that built on Rata Street in Inglewood last year and managed by new traffic lights. Smart technology, including video cameras, is used so that if someone pushes the button to cross and then walks away the signals won’t change, ensuring traffic continues flow.

"This is a really busy area of the city - not just at the start and end of the school day but also because Mangorei Road is a key arterial route for traffic throughout the week," says NPDC Manager Transport Rui Leitao. "These changes will make it safer for people of all ages to cross the road or travel by bike, even during really busy times.

Traffic flow won’t be affected during most of the work. However, to get the pedestrian crossing built in the shortest time possible and for the safety of road workers, Mangorei Road between Northgate and Rimu Street will be closed at all times for up to 10 days during the school holidays (23 September to 6 October) with diversions in place on Waiwaka Terrace and Paynters Avenue via Rimu Street, and a temporary bus stop and pedestrian crossing will be created further up Mangorei Road.

Drivers will need to plan their travel route during the closure period, say Rui.