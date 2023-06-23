Heavy rain from 6pm tonight - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 15:23

Welfare centres are set up around the region as TairÄwhiti remains under a Red heavy rain warning until noon on Sunday.

The heaviest falls are expected from 6pm tonight with sustained rain for the next two days.

Between 200 and 250mm is expected to fall north of Uawa, between 100 and 150mm is expected south of Uawa and high tide is at 9.53pm tonight.

Extra staff are arriving from around the country this afternoon to bolster the numbers for a regional response, they’re arriving from the Police, St John, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ), Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) and Te Whatu Ora.

Council’s Principal Scientist Murry Cave says landslides have already started to affect properties in the Whataupoko area.

"We do expect to see more land movement over the next few days.

"If you see signs of land movement on or near your property, please call Council."

Signs include:

retaining walls leaning over gaps behind retaining walls doors sticking creaking noises and land slumping.

TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Controller David Wilson says around 30 people have evacuated to welfare centres in town.

"This is the third state of emergency we’ve had this year and the fifth in less than two years.

"We know our community is resilient however please let us know if you need any assistance.

"Please take care if you’re driving. We are asking people to delay unnecessary travel as roads are very fragile."

Mr Wilson says the key messages ahead of tonight are:

Have enough kai and medicine for three days if you’re in an area that can be isolated

The Red weather warning is in place until noon Sunday with expected heavy falls from tonight Please delay unnecessary travel - our roads are fragile River levels are being closely monitored and are updated every half an hour on Council’s website. If you live close to a river and you’re concerned, do not wait for an official evacuation notice Welfare centres are Te Poho o Rawiri, House of Breakthrough, Ohako Marae (Manutuke), Mangatu Marae (Whatatutu), and Te Karaka Area School Check TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for updates. People wishing to sign up to receive flood alerts can do so through the Council website Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website Check local roads on Council’s website Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway updates.

Surface flooding on the Poverty Bay Flats this morning

Waimata River this morning. High tide is 9.53pm tonight.

Debris has started to gather under the Gladstone Road Bridge, however it is not causing any issues at this time.