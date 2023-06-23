Candidate statements published - Invercargill City Council

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 16:17

Candidate statements from the 14 Council hopefuls in the 2023 Invercargill City Council by-election have been published.

Nominations for the Invercargill City Council by-election opened on 11 May following the resignation of former councillor Nigel Skelt, also in May.

Council Deputy Electoral Officer and Manager Governance and Legal Michael Morris said the candidate statements are available on the Council website.

"This is a good way to get an idea of who you are voting for," Morris said.

"This is also a good time to make sure that you’ve enrolled to vote and that your details are up-to-date."

A series of "Meet the Candidates" meetings were also planned throughout the city in July, he said.

Nominations for the by-election closed on June 8, with the voting period opening on Thursday, 13 July and Election Day on Friday, 4 August.