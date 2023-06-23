PLAY exhibition returns with more sensory goodness for the whole family - Council

Friday, 23 June, 2023 - 16:50

After the popularity of He Waka Tuia’s exhibition PLAY last year, the team is bringing it back for more fun this year.

Opening Saturday, PLAY 2.0 will be a feast for the senses with multiple different stations throughout He Waka Tuia with activities for families to immerse themselves in.

He Waka Tuia Art Curator Bridget Duncan said the main idea behind the exhibition was to get families doing something interesting that didn’t involve screens.

"Screens play such a big part of our everyday lives now, we really wanted to create something that was going to be fun and interesting that didn’t involve tablets, TVs or phones.

"We had such a great time thinking about what we could include this time around, and if setting up is anything to go by, the exhibition will be so entertaining and enjoyable for everyone, young and old."

The exhibition will include colouring, making noise, a light wall and shadow wall, and a Matariki light installation, made possible by Invercargill-based photographer Jenna-Lee Shave and neon LED sign builders Electric Confetti.

"There will be a lot of different textures and sensory items in this exhibition, as well as some surprises along the way," Duncan said.

"PLAY was our most successful event for 2022, so it was only fitting that we bring it back again for another round. We love seeing families getting together and enjoying our community space."

PLAY 2.0 will open with a Family Fun Day on 24 June that will include magician Jimmy Marvel and Flourish Face Painting.

During the exhibition, there will be a disco, Mindful Mondays, a Low Sensory hour for children, a performance from award-winning singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell, and a kindy artwork auction evening.

For more information see the He Waka Tuia Facebook page Facebook.

Play 2.0 runs from 24 June to 23 July at He Waka Tuia on the corner of Don and Kelvin streets.

Some of the vintage board games that are on display for PLAY 2.0