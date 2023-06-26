Counties Energy continues local energy hardship initiatives

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 09:46

Counties Energy is continuing its partnership with Franklin Family Support Services to provide winter warmer packs to whÄnau at risk of energy hardship within the local community. This is the second year the company has worked alongside the social services agency to deliver essential items that assist families to keep warm, healthy and reduce their power bills.

This year the winter warmer packs consist of energy saving eco bulbs, an energy efficient slow cooker along with fresh vegetables donated by local grower Wilcox, soup donated by The Warehouse Pukekohe and other items to cook warm hearty meals this winter. The company works with recognised partner Franklin Family Support Services who engage with the local community, ensuring the packs go to those who need them most.

Counties Energy General Manager Commercial Andrew Toop is extremely proud to continue the company’s energy hardship initiatives by providing the packs to their community for the second year running.

"With winter now well underway, we’re proud to support our community once again with items to help local families facing energy hardship reduce their power use while keeping warm and healthy. As a 100 percent community-owned company, we’re committed to making a positive impact within our region through our energy hardship initiatives, so we’re excited to continue our partnership with Franklin Family Support Services."

Franklin Family Support Services Chief Executive Robyn Driver says their team will distribute the winter warmer packs to their existing clients who need them the most.

"We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Counties Energy and are grateful for their support providing these packs for whÄnau who are currently supported by our team. The packs are a fantastic way to provide essential items families need this winter and will be available to our existing clients who are supported by our budgeting and other programmes."

The winter warmer packs are just one of the energy hardship initiatives Counties Energy delivers to their community. The company recently announced they were bringing EnergyMate to Franklin, a programme that provides a free in-home coaching service for whÄnau at risk of energy hardship - such as those who are struggling to pay their power bill or keep their home warm. To find out more about the programme and how to register go to www.countiesenergy.co.nz/news/counties-energy-brings-energymate-to-franklin

The company also co-funds the Warmer Kiwi Homes programme which will insulate 100 local homes free of charge this year. To find out more about the programme, the criteria and to register for the scheme go to www.eeca.govt.nz/co-funding/insulation-and-heater-grants/warmer-kiwi-homes-programme/