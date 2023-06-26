Residents have their say during engagement campaign - Invercargill City Council

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 13:00

The people of Invercargill and Bluff have spoken.

Invercargill City Council ran the Where’s Your Heart - TÅku NgÄkau? campaign as part of its work on the Long-term Plan: its strategy and plans for 2023 - 2034 and beyond.

Elected members, mana whenua representatives and staff met with members of the community in a series of pop-up events and workshops across the city and Bluff to help inform their work on the plan, before a formal submission process begins next year.

Mayor Nobby Clark said it was encouraging to see people sharing their aspirations for Invercargill and Bluff.

"Our Where’s Your Heart - TÅku NgÄkau? campaign gave people an opportunity to speak face-to-face with with elected members about how they envisage the city’s future," he said.

"The campaign was an important step in ensuring that the Long-term Plan reflects how the people of Invercargill and Bluff want to move into the future. It was fantastic to see so many people taking the time to engage with the issues facing our community.

"Elected members rely on the public to tell them what matters to them, what makes a difference to their lives, and how we can make our city an even better place to live. The issues people raise then directly feeds into Council’s planning, and shapes our strategic priorities for the next decade."

Manager - Strategy and Policy Rhiannon Suter said feedback from the campaign would be used to help elected members as they considered what the Long-term Plan would include.

The idea behind the pop-up events was to meet with people where they were, to ensure a diverse cross-section of voices were heard during the campaign, she said.

"There was really strong engagement at our pop-up events, and elected members and mana whenua representatives were able to kÅrero with the community on all sorts of issues, ranging from housing to mental health, recreation and the way open spaces are used in our city, improved accessibility to community facilities for those living with disabilities, the

rejuvenation of the inner-city, embracing multiculturalism, and the impact of climate change

- just to name a few," she said.

A report with all feedback from the campaign had been prepared for Council and would be available for the public to read at www.letstalk.icc.govt.nz, she said.

Next steps would include the preparation of draft financial and infrastructure strategies, as well as asset and activity plans. Key issues would be taken into consideration and the draft strategic documents would be presented at Council later in the year.

Council workshops regarding the Long-term Plan will be livestreamed, where possible.

The draft Long-term Plan would go out for a formal public submission process in early 2024, with a final document scheduled to be adopted at the end of June, Suter said.