Clutha District Council ready for upcoming change to water operations

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 15:00

From 1 July, Clutha District Council will be taking a new approach and directly managing water services for the Clutha District.

This follows Council’s water operations and maintenance contract with Citycare Water ending by mutual agreement on 30 June 2023.

Council and Citycare Water have been working together collaboratively to progress a transition ahead of the contract ending.

Clutha District Mayor Bryan Cadogan says "A significant amount of work has been happening in preparation and we’re in a good position for getting to work on day one. However, it will take some time for everything to be up and running as smoothly as we’d like - this is a big change."

A team of around 24 council staff will be looking after the water and wastewater treatment plants that provide for almost 15,000 people in 15 towns and at 2000 rural properties across the district. Around 80 percent of these roles are filled, and some staff have already started work.

Contractors will be used to help with maintenance of pipe networks.

The Clutha District is large with around 2500 of kilometres of pipes to look after, and contractors will assist with this. We are working to ensure these services will be in place for 1 July.

We’ll continue to prioritise requests for service across the district, fixing issues in order of priority rather than based on where or when they were reported.