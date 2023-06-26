Changes on the horizon for region's public transport from 1 July - Horizons Regional Council

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 17:18

Horizons Regional Council is notifying public transport users that half-price fares are being phased out from 1 July 2023, as the new Community Connect Scheme is introduced nation-wide.

Horizons manager transport services Mark Read explains how these changes may affect public transport users throughout the region.

"These changes will mean different things for different users. First, half-price government subsidised fares for all public transport is ending from 1 July. This means that Horizons transport fares will return to full price, as listed on our website, from 1 July," says Mr Read.

"Also beginning on July 1 is the Community Connect Scheme, which introduces half-price fares for Community Service Card holders, and those aged between 13-24 on their respective fare (child or adult). Under the new scheme, children aged 12 and under travel for free.

"To benefit from these new fares, bus users who qualify under the above circumstances will need to ensure the date of birth registered on their Bee Card is correct, by visiting the beecard.co.nz website. When tagging on and off the bus, the Community Connect fare will automatically apply.

"If you have a Community Service Card but do not yet have a Bee Card, you are eligible to claim a free Bee Card. Visit your local Horizons Regional Council office and show your Community Service Card to claim your Bee Card, which will allow you to access the new half-price fare.

"For services which do not have a Bee Card reader on board, bus users must show their Community Services Card to the driver to qualify for the half-price cash fare.

"Finally, for the Ohakune to Raetihi, Taihape to Whanganui Commuter and Taihape to Palmerston North Commuter services, bus users must present their Community Services Card to the driver to qualify the half-price cash fare.

"Existing free travel for tertiary students on urban services will remain uninterrupted by this change," he says.

To check fares for bus routes, please see https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/bus-routes-transport

For general public transport updates, please see https://www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport