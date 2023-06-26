Landslide information required by Civil Defence - Gisborne District Council

Monday, 26 June, 2023 - 17:47

If you’ve had a landslide on your property, please let Civil Defence know.

Photos of landslides can be uploaded at https://arcg.is/XiqrT or contact Gisborne District Council.

Council’s Principal Scientist Dr Murry Cave says this information is critical to creating an overall picture of the damage that’s occurred across the region.

Sustained rainfall over the last week has left TairÄwhiti highly saturated and the land like "porridge".

Dr Cave says 26 landslides have been reported around the city so far with many landslides in rural and coastal areas still needing to be assessed.

"Some properties have had multiple slips. We know there are more out there so please let us know if your property has been affected."

The region’s State of Emergency was lifted yesterday at noon after being declared at 4.45pm on Thursday.

"The rain is still coming down however the forecast has eased up. This morning we have teams out there assessing the damage, but we need the eyes and ears of our community to please let us know if they’ve been affected on their private properties."

Dr Cave says if you’re on a hilly section, signs to look for are:

Cracking of the land or irregular mounds or unusual areas of ponding Creaking noises in the house Doors sticking Retaining walls leaning, or gaps behind them Cracks forming on interior walls, particularly around gib at windows or doors.

Dr Cave says reports of slips are still coming through with Whataupoko and areas around TÄ«tÄ«rangi/Kaiti Hill affected in the city.

"We’ve had to evacuate two homes this morning. So far we have red-stickered two properties and are likely to red-sticker two more with a yellow sticker at a further property. I expect this number will rise.

"We will also be doing an assessment of the properties along Makorori Beach Road.

"Please let us know if you’ve had any land come down on your property, or notice any changes inside your home, we need to know this information."

Other important key messages for our community as the rain continues:

Please delay unnecessary travel - roads are fragile Check local roads on Council’s website Check Waka Kotahi for State Highway updates Check TairÄwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for updates People wishing to sign up to receive flood alerts can do so through the Council website Please report any damage by filing a request for service by using the GDC FIX app on any smartphone, calling us on 0800 653 800, email service@gdc.govt.nz or via the eFix service on Council’s website.

Picture below is aerial footage of the landslide on Pehiri Road at the 21km mark.